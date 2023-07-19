Hive Pro Announces Relocation and Expansion of Headquarters to Support Growing Cybersecurity Demand

Hive Pro Announces Relocation and Expansion of Headquarters

New Headquarters to Catalyze Innovation and Strengthen Commitment to Customer Success

The D.C. Beltway is the cornerstone of our expansion. With a bolstered $4M Seed funding, we're set to innovate our product offerings and sales efforts, building a scalable future from our new HQ.” — John Lyons

HERNDON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hive Pro, a pioneer in the Threat Exposure Management market is thrilled to announce its upcoming corporate relocation to a new state-of-the-art headquarters in Herndon, Virginia. The move represents a significant milestone in Hive Pro’s growth and commitment to providing an exceptional Threat Exposure Management platform to its valued customers.

Hive Pro’s new corporate headquarters marks an important step forward for the company’s plan to expand operations, foster innovation, and provide an enhanced working environment for its dedicated team. In the last year alone, the Hive Pro sales team tripled in size and Hive Pro raised an additional seed funding of $4M. Hive Pro’s new central location will provide expanded space for improved accessibility for clients, partners, and employees, facilitating stronger relationships and streamlined business operations.

Furthermore, the vibrant community and thriving business ecosystem in the Washington D.C. Beltway, a beehive of cybersecurity activity, offers abundant opportunities for growth, talent acquisition, and innovation.

“We are thrilled to be relocating our corporate headquarters to Virginia as the area is prime for building collaboration and community among our cybersecurity community peers,” said Anand Choudha, Hive Pro CEO.

“The D.C Beltway will provide the foundation for a multitude of our growth initiatives going forward. Given our recent and additional $4M raise in Seed funding, our new headquarters will serve as a prime location to build, grow and innovate on our product offerings and sales efforts”, said John Lyons, Hive Pro CRO.

Hive Pro’s mission is to solve for the threat and vulnerability burdens that Security teams face by reducing end-to-end Security risks across the asset, vulnerability, and threat management from one unified platform.



About Hive Pro, Inc.

The Hive Pro Threat Exposure Management (TEM) Platform is a comprehensive, all-in-one platform designed to track threats, streamline vulnerability management, enhance collaboration, and improve security posture. From security assessment workflow orchestration to actionable AI-driven threat prediction and vulnerability remediation, TEM empowers organizations to build their organizational resilience by identifying, prioritizing, and resolving security threats and vulnerabilities. We automate and orchestrate the security remediation process dynamically and at scale, so you have one less thing to worry about. Experience seamless security improvements with Hive Pro’s fully integrated TEM platform.

Hive Pro's corporate headquarters are located in Herndon, Virginia, with presence across the US, EMEA, and APAC. To learn more, visit www.hivepro.com.

SOURCE Hive Pro, Inc.