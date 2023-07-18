Urtopia Redefines Cycling as the World's First Entire E-bike Integrated with Strava
Following in the footsteps of the COBI App by Bosch, Urtopia once again demonstrates its eco-open technology.BERLIN, GERMANY, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Urtopia, the tech Ebike company that recently unveiled its ChatGPT integration in June, proudly announces another groundbreaking achievement today. It has become the world's first smart Ebike to offer seamless integration of the entire bike into the Strava App, following in the footsteps of the COBI App developed by Bosch motors. Urtopia once again demonstrates its commitment to technological innovation and inclusivity.
This innovative feature makes it easier than ever for cyclists to share their ride data. With just a single click, Urtopia users can now effortlessly showcase their achievements, progress, and routes on one of the most popular cycling apps on the market. By combining Strava's comprehensive analytics and performance metrics with Urtopia's advanced ride-tracking capabilities, cyclists are empowered to set and achieve their goals, reaching new milestones along the way.
In contrast to Bosch, whose app relies on their own motor, Urtopia's integrated system highlights the comprehensive in-house development of its entire bike, including software and control systems. This independent approach demonstrates Urtopia's dedication to embrace an open tech-ecosystem, and redefining what it means to be "Smart".
Urtopia's latest Carbon 1s, an upgraded version of the classic Carbon One, features Shimano gear that captures ride data through the RPM of its rims. This innovative approach sets Urtopia apart from other apps that rely solely on GPS location for data logging. The result is unparalleled accuracy in tracking your rides. The resulting data shared to Strava will be more accurate.
Integration with Strava is just the beginning for Urtopia's eco-open technology. This forward-thinking approach paves the way for seamless integration with other popular apps in the future, providing users with even more options to enhance their cycling experience. With Urtopia, the possibilities for connectivity and innovation are endless.
About Urtopia:
Urtopia is a cutting-edge smart Ebike dedicated to enriching an active, healthy and sustainable lifestyle through technology. Urtopia announced the first smart Ebike with ChatGPT integration in June 2023, calling it "A bicycle with a mind".
About Strava:
Strava is the leading social fitness network, connecting millions of athletes and fitness enthusiasts worldwide. With its intuitive tracking capabilities and engaging community features, Strava has become a go-to platform for athletes to track, analyze, and share their fitness activities.
Urtopia X Strava