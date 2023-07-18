FINALISTS ANNOUNCED FOR 2023 AUSTRALIAN MUSEUM EUREKA PRIZES
Innovative breakthroughs in neurobiology, renewable energy and AI, have shaped the landscape of the prestigious Australian Museum Eureka Prizes for 2023.SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Australian Museum (AM) today announced the selection of this year's 55 finalists for Australia's leading science awards, the 2023 Australian Museum Eureka Prizes, including 3 new prizes for Research and Innovation. Finalists represent almost every state and territory around Australia, vying for recognition across four categories: Research and Innovation, Leadership, Science Engagement, and School Science.
The AM Eureka Prizes offer $180,000 in total prize money across a diverse spectrum of science, from environmental sustainability to cutting-edge technology, citizen science initiatives, leadership, and mentoring.
The 2023 AM Eureka Prize finalists include:
• A revolutionary wearable UV radiation sensor for skin cancer prevention;
• Radical research on a new chemical strategy to put cancer cells to sleep;
• Innovative 3D-printed imaging devices, the size of a hair for more accurate disease diagnosis;
• Pioneering circular economy solutions for sustainable development;
• Research on the spread of viruses and bacteria via surface contamination;
• A global initiative to understand and prepare for our AI-driven future.
• The first comprehensive typology of Earth's ecosystems that fosters understanding of environmental responses, informing diverse biota conservation.
• A citizen science led census of Sea Slugs, documenting sea slug diversity and changes likely due to climate.
• A program that engages citizens in hands-on turtle conservation.
• Eco-friendly, innovative wastewater treatment technology that minimizes environmental impact, reduces harmful contaminants, and guides sustainable policymaking.
In 2023 there are three new prizes for Research and Innovation: The Australian Institute of Botanical Science Eureka Prize for Excellence in Botanical Science, The Australian Research Data Commons Eureka Prize for Excellence in Research Software and The University of Sydney Eureka Prize for Innovative Research in Sustainability.
The AM Eureka Prizes winners will be announced on Wednesday, 23 August, at a ceremony held at the Australian Museum. A livestream of the awards will also be available online. Register for the livestream at australian.museum/eurekaprizes.
Australian Museum Director and CEO Kim McKay AO said: “The AM Eureka Prizes are a testament to the ground-breaking work and immense contributions of Australia's leading scientific minds. Over 33 years since the inaugural event, more than $4.5 million in prize money and a total of 490 Eureka Prizes have been awarded.
“Eureka Prize winners have gone on to become global leaders in their respective fields of scientific discovery, like Professor Emma Johnson, who transformed marine ecology research, and Professor Alan Duffy, who has brought complex astronomy to the public with simple analogies. The global leadership of our laureates resonates beyond the scientific community and into everyday life."
“The AM Eureka Prizes continue to bring together top scientists, emerging researchers, and young schoolchildren, making it the only national science awards of its kind. The Australian Museum is extremely proud to recognise and celebrate the outstanding achievements of this year's finalists. The profound societal impact of their work is expected to resonate for many years to come.”
"As we navigate the era of artificial intelligence, the importance of trustworthy, evidence-based, and peer-reviewed information becomes paramount. Our laureates and finalists epitomise this ethos, supplying factual and fact-based insights that profoundly shape key policy decisions."
For more information and a full list of 2023 Australian Museum Eureka Prizes finalists: australian.museum/eurekaprizes
EVENT DETAILS
What: Australian Museum Eureka Prizes Award Ceremony
Where: Hintze Hall, Australian Museum, corner of College and William Streets, Sydney
Theatre style award ceremony attended by 400 guests and live broadcast online
When: Wednesday 23 August 2023
Live broadcast from 7:30pm AEST via australian.museum/eurekaprizes
Interviews available with finalists
Media pack, including releases, finalist info, images and video HERE
#EurekaPrizes Twitter: @eurekaprizes Facebook: @eurekaprizes
About the Australian Museum
The Australian Museum (AM) was founded in 1827 and is the nation’s first museum. It is internationally recognised as a natural science and culture institution focused on Australia and the Pacific. The AM’s mission is to ignite wonder, inspire debate and drive change. The AM’s vision is to be a leading voice for the richness of life, the Earth and culture in Australia and the Pacific. The AM commits to transforming the conversation around climate change, the environment and wildlife conservation; to being a strong advocate for First Nations cultures; and to continuing to develop world leading science, collections, exhibitions and education programs. With more than 21.9 million objects and specimens and the Australian Museum Research Institute (AMRI), the AM is not only a dynamic source of reliable scientific information on some of the most pressing environmental and social challenges facing our region, but also an important site of cultural exchange and learning.
