Oxbo Launches 2228 Twin Merger

The company launches a unique twin merger capable of merging to the left, right, or center at the Wisconsin Farm Technology Days

BYRON, NEW YORK, USA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Oxbo is excited to introduce its newest forage merger, the Oxbo 2228. The new Oxbo 2228 twin merger is capable of merging 33-feet of the widest variety of forage crops—from dry hay to silage to small grains—into consistent windrows to the left, right or center.

“The Oxbo 2228 features our new PowerMerge technology, which is the next generation of forage merger technology designed to deliver the highest quality forage,” commented Seth Thomforde, Oxbo’s Market Manager for Forage products. “PowerMerge technology drives customer productivity while reducing cost of ownership.”

Officially unveiled at the Wisconsin Farm Technology Days, the Oxbo 2228 has been extensively tested over the last two seasons across the US in various forage conditions.

Compatible with swathers or triple mowers, the Oxbo 2228 is the better choice for baling, laying your crop on dry ground and putting less ash content into the hay.

The Oxbo 2228 merger is available for 2024 through all Oxbo merger dealer locations.

For information on the Oxbo 2228, visit www.oxbo.com/products/oxbo-2228.

About Oxbo

At Oxbo, we are Optimizing farming together. Serving the application, forage, fruit, seed, vegetable, and root crop markets, Oxbo aims to be the clear choice for specialty harvesting and controlled application technology. The Oxbo team consists of global engineering, manufacturing, sales, and service support. For more information, visit www.oxbo.com.