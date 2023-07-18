Jason Mitchell, 4x Your Real Estate Business, Chicago

In response to the growing demand from its partners, The Jason Mitchell Group is set to host an exclusive networking event in Chicago, Illinois.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Exclusive Real Estate Networking Event Hosted by Jason Mitchell Group (JMG) in Chicago

In response to the growing demand from its partners, Jason Mitchell Group (JMG), one of America's premier real estate brokerages, is set to host an exclusive networking event in Chicago, Illinois. The event will take place on July 21st, 2023, at 12 PM CDT at the Intercontinental, 505 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611.

This event offers a unique opportunity for real estate professionals to interact directly with Jason Mitchell, CEO of JMG. Mitchell, a recognized leader in the industry, will share insights and strategies that have propelled his team to the forefront of the real estate market.

The focus of the event is to empower real estate professionals to expand their business. Attendees will learn how to leverage high-volume referral partners, a strategy that has been instrumental in JMG's success. The event will also highlight the importance of ongoing training and development in providing exceptional service to clients.

This event signifies JMG's strategic response to the increasing demand for its unique approach to real estate in Chicago. It offers an opportunity for real estate professionals to establish their real estate identity, increase their book of business, and grow into something greater.

This is a rare chance for real estate professionals to network with industry leaders and learn from the best. Limited space is available for this free event. Interested parties are encouraged to register as soon as possible to secure their spot.

For those unable to attend the event, JMG offers the opportunity to connect through their website.

About Jason Mitchell Group:

Jason Mitchell Group (JMG) is more than a brokerage; it's a community of successful industry leaders. The group offers unmatched business opportunities with premier partnerships.

For more information or to register for the event website here.