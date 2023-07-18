Prevention and First Aid Skills Key Amidst Surge of Winter Viruses, says Top Brisbane Training Provider

Queensland's contagious virus numbers are up this winter, which has experts concerned.

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This winter has seen a significant rise in contagious viruses such as Influenza-B and RSV, causing what doctors have termed a 'robust' and prolonged winter illness season. My First Aid Course, a leading provider of first aid training in Brisbane, stresses the crucial role of first aid knowledge and preventive measures in managing such illnesses, protecting oneself, and safeguarding the community.

"We're currently witnessing a surge of contagious viruses in Queensland, with over 15,000 cases reported this year (https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-06-29/rsv-covid-influenza-cases-spike-queensland/102536682)," says Mal Thompson, Managing Director of My First Aid Course. "This challenging health climate, featuring Influenza-B, RSV, and COVID-19, highlights the need for effective prevention measures and first aid response."

My First Aid Course strongly advocates for prevention as the best defence against these illnesses. This includes proper hygiene practices and staying at home when sick. However, when illnesses occur, being able to recognise symptoms and administer first aid can be critical.

"First aid response for flu-like symptoms generally involves rest, hydration, and over-the-counter medication for symptom relief," explains Thompson. "However, recognising when symptoms become severe and require immediate medical attention is crucial. This includes high or prolonged fever, difficulty breathing, chest or abdominal pain, sudden dizziness, and severe vomiting."

My First Aid Course offers a variety of training, including courses that cover the management of illness and injuries. Their express training format combines online theory lessons with concise, in-person practical sessions, making learning accessible for everyone, particularly during this demanding health climate.

"We aim to empower Brisbane residents with the ability to respond confidently and correctly to health emergencies," Thompson adds. "By teaching crucial first aid skills and promoting prevention, we hope to make a real difference in our community during these challenging times."

