Aviwell Announces €9M in Seed Funding to Accelerate Development on its AI-based Discovery Platform
Funds will be used to develop natural and sustainable solutions that improve animal growth and provide food security to the 8 billion people worldwide
Ultimately, we intend to develop innovative feed solutions and platform services that significantly improve animal growth and health for the agri-food industry in a natural and sustainable manner.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Key Points
— Mouli Ramani, PDG and CEO of Aviwell
- This investment is co-led by Elaia Partners and MFS Impact Investment Development of Boston
- This over-subscribed Seed Series Funding represents investors' confidence in Aviwell’s potential
Aviwell SAS, deep tech start-up operating at the intersection of data and life sciences, successfully raised €9M in a Seed round of both venture capital and non-dilutive funding. This Seed investment is co-led by Elaia Partners and MFS Impact Investment Development of Boston, MA. In addition, Aviwell also announces that it has been awarded highly competitive non-dilutive grants from both the European Innovation Council (EIC) and the Banque publique d'investissement of France (BPIFrance).
“We are thrilled to welcome our new investors into Aviwell.” said Mouli Ramani, PDG and CEO of Aviwell. “The funds will help us accelerate the development of our revolutionary hybrid AI-based Discovery Platform to identify and commercialize unique insights into animal health, growth, and performance. Ultimately, we intend to develop innovative feed solutions and platform services that significantly improve animal growth and health for the agri-food industry worldwide in a natural and sustainable manner.”
Co-founded by Dr. Remy Burcelin, Aviwell’s proprietary and patent-pending technology is based on 30 years of pioneering University research in glycemic control in the gut-brain axis, intestinal microbiota, relational databases and hybrid AI/ML techniques as applied to agri-food. Aviwell has successfully demonstrated its technology in both laboratory and in-field environments on germ-free mice and geese. The commercial focus of the company is now on sizable international agri-food markets such as broiler chickens and aquaculture.
"Aviwell has developed a world-class hybrid AI-based Discovery Platform that will unlock new, more sustainable solutions for the global livestock industry. We are proud to be part of this adventure with Mouli, Remy and the entire team since the beginning. This investment is a testament to the growing need for Digital and Life Sciences meeting together to take on global opportunities," adds Florian Denis, Investment Director at Elaia.
“Our purpose is to create value responsibly over the long term, and through the MFS Impact Investment Development Fund, we are pleased to be able to help fund innovative ways to tackle issues of sustainability which demonstrate the potential to change the world. Aviwell’s forwarding-looking and innovative technology promotes both natural and sustainable solutions to enhance long-term food security worldwide,” said Barnaby Wiener, Chief Sustainability Officer at MFS Investment Management.
Aviwell also was awarded €2.5M in awards from EIC Accelerator funding under Horizon Europe by the EIC and European Commission. EIC Accelerator is a highly competitive funding program that offers support to startups that have an innovative, game-changing product, service or business model that will disrupt existing markets in Europe and worldwide. Aviwell is one of only 75 winners from over 1000 applications. In addition, Aviwell also announced that it was awarded significant grants from BPIFrance to further accelerate innovative research and development activities.
About Aviwell
Aviwell is a deep tech agrifood startup headquartered in Toulouse, France and with offices in Boston, USA operating at the intersection of Life and Data Sciences. Based on 30 years of pioneering University research in glycemic control in the gut-brain axis, intestinal microbiota, and deep insights into relational databases and hybrid AI/ML techniques as applied to agrifood. Aviwell is developing a revolutionary hybrid AI-based Discovery Platform to identify unique insights into animal health, growth, and performance. Aviwell is developing revolutionary feed solutions that significantly improve animal growth and health for the agrifood industry worldwide. Aviwell’s mission is to develop natural and sustainable solutions to improve animal health to better nourish and provide food security to the 8 billion people on our planet … And to do so at a fraction of the cost. Please visit www.aviwell.fr.
