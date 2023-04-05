Aviwell + Microba Life Sciences Partner to Accelerate Discovery Platform Development for Improved Animal Health + Growth

- The partnership will combine Microba’s world-leading capabilities in metagenomics and precision microbiome profiling with Aviwell’s extensive capabilities in microbiome multi-omics analyses, bioinformatics, and in-vivo field applications.
- Initial partnership expected to run approximately two years.
Microba Life Sciences (ASX: MAP), a precision microbiome science company based in Brisbane, Australia, and Aviwell, an agrifood data and life science technology company headquartered in Toulouse, France and with offices in Boston, USA, today announced a strategic two-year partnership. The partnership will combine Microba’s deep experience and capabilities in microbial metagenomics, and precision microbiome measurement with Aviwell’s extensive capabilities in microbiome multi-omics analyses, functional metagenomics bioinformatics, microbial isolation and culture, and in-vivo field applications. The partnership will help accelerate the identification and commercialization of valuable and sustainable DFMs that will greatly improve the efficiency of animal health and growth for the worldwide livestock industry.
“Aviwell’s mission is to develop natural and sustainable solutions to improve animal growth and provide food security to the 8 billion people worldwide at a fraction of today’s cost,” Mouli Ramani, CEO of Aviwell said, “Our solutions are based on 30 years of pioneering university research into the molecular basis of the microbiota gut-brain axis and innovative artificial intelligence techniques. We are always looking for ways to expand our pipeline and improve our product offerings. This strategic partnership with Microba will accelerate the commercialization of our DFMs and help us realize our core mission. We couldn’t be more excited.”
The animal gut microbiome hosts hundreds to thousands of bacteria that have a powerful influence on animal health and growth. In recent years, scientists have developed a deeper understanding of the relationship between specific bacteria residing in animals’ gut microbiome and various health and growth characteristics, leading to growing interest in the agrifood industry. Through Microba’s world-leading microbial genomic sequencing and microbiome measurement capacities and Aviwell’s subsequent multi-omics analyses using a revolutionary hybrid AI-based Discovery Platform, Aviwell will identify and commercialize DFMs for the livestock industry.
“We are excited to partner with Aviwell, an innovative microbiome focused agrifood company, to help accelerate their discovery programs. Combining Microba’s world-leading microbiome measurement tools with Aviwell’s novel approach to developing DFM’s, together we aim to revolutionize the livestock industry. This partnership demonstrates the application of Microba’s technology and expertise beyond the human microbiome,” added Dr. Luke Reid, CEO at Microba.
About Aviwell
Aviwell is a deep tech agrifood start-up headquartered in Toulouse, France, and with offices in Boston, USA operating at the intersection of Life and Data Sciences. Based on 30 years of pioneering University research in glycemic control in the gut-brain axis, intestinal microbiota, and deep insights into relational databases and hybrid AI/ML techniques as applied to agrifood. Aviwell is developing a revolutionary hybrid AI-based Discovery Platform to identify unique insights into animal health, growth, and performance. Aviwell is developing revolutionary feed solutions that significantly improve animal growth and health for the agrifood industry worldwide. Aviwell’s mission is to develop natural and sustainable solutions to improve animal health to better nourish and provide food security to the 8 billion people on our planet ... And to do so at a fraction of the cost. Please visit www.aviwell.fr.
About Microba
Microba Life Sciences is a precision microbiome company driven to improve human health. With world-leading technology for measuring the human gut microbiome, Microba is driving the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for major chronic diseases and delivering gut microbiome testing services globally to researchers, clinicians, and consumers. Through partnerships with leading organisations, Microba is powering the discovery of new relationships between the microbiome, health and disease for the development of new health solutions. Please visit www.microba.com.
