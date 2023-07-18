Helicopter Manufacturer Lifts Burden for Employees with Caregiving and Child Care Benefits

MD Helicopters Teams up with Homethrive & TOOTRiS

Homethrive to provide essential support for MD Helicopters team members

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With an iconic history that goes back to Howard Hughes, MD Helicopters prides itself on bold moves. Fittingly, the high-performance helicopter manufacturer has done it again, becoming the first organization in the country to provide its employees Caregiver and Child Care Benefits through Homethrive and their collaborative partnership with TOOTRiS Child Care On-Demand.

According to the AARP, 20% of Americans are caring for loved ones who are aging or have special needs*. That jumps to 70% when you add in caring for children, with more than 1-in-10 caring for a child and a parent at the same time**. Yet, the resources available to help them are hard to find. In fact, 43% of parents reported difficulty in finding Child Care openings, and in the manufacturing industry, just 11% of companies offer Child Care benefits***.

Through the partnership, MD Helicopters employees will now have access to Homethrive’s family caregiving support platform, which provides personalized 24/7 access to caregiving resources, live chat, and 1:1 support from their team of caregiving experts. In addition, team members will also have premium access to TOOTRiS. With nearly 200,000 licensed Child Care providers on their platform, parents will have the ability to search and enroll in any and all types of Child Care options – full-time, drop-in, babysitters, summer camps, before/after-school, tutoring, and more – in real-time.

“We built Homethrive to reduce the work, worry, and stress that family members face while trying to balance their career with their family obligations,” said Dave Jacobs, Co-CEO of Homethrive. “We are excited for the opportunity to support MD Helicopters employees who are caring for loved ones while managing a full workload.”

“We applaud the leadership at MD Helicopters for taking this innovative approach to improve the wellbeing of their team,” said Alessandra Lezama, TOOTRiS CEO and select member of the Ready-Nation CEO Task Force on Early Childhood. “To stay competitive, and attract and retain employees, you need a culture that supports both the worker and their families as well.”

Supporting employees Helicopter Manufacturer Lifts Burden for Employees with Caregiving and Child Care Benefits doubling as family caregivers can enhance their wellbeing and boost retention, DEI, and productivity. Research by Homethrive shows that 98% of members who receive the benefit report a significant reduction in stress, with an 80% reduction in voluntary turnover.

About MD Helicopters

MD Helicopters, LLC (MDH) manufactures high-performance rotorcraft solutions that support operators flying military, commercial, law enforcement, utility, and VIP mission profiles. With thousands of aircraft in service worldwide, MDH has been designing and building aircraft known for their safety, versatility, responsiveness, speed, and reliability since 1947. Their commitment to product sustainment and customer success allows MDH to deliver aircraft unmatched in their performance and reliability. MD Helicopters, LLC is owned by an investment consortium comprised of MBIA Insurance, Bardin Hill Investment Partners LP, and MB Global Partners. To learn more about MD Helicopters, visit them at mdhelicopters.com.

About Homethrive

Homethrive is transforming the way we care by offering working family caregivers the support they need and deserve to balance work, life, and caregiving responsibilities. Through their high-touch/high-tech caregiver support platform, caregivers can access 24/7 on-demand resources, live chat, and even one-on-one support from their team of expert Care Guides, social work professionals with years of caregiving experience. This highly personalized approach improves outcomes, lowers costs, and saves valuable time. Homethrive is available nationally and offered primarily as an employee benefit through employers and through select health plans.

About TOOTRiS

TOOTRiS is reinventing the Child Care industry as the first and only technology that unites all the key stakeholders — parents, providers, employers, agencies — into a single platform, enabling them to connect and transact in real time. This empowers employers to provide fully managed Child Care Benefits, giving their workforce the flexibility and family support they need while organizations seek to increase productivity and ROI.

*AARP Report - https://www.aarp.org/ppi/info-2020/caregiving-in-the-united-states.html

** Pew Research data - https://www.pewresearch.org/short-reads/2018/11/29/more-than-one-in-ten-u-s-parents-are-also-caring-for-an-adult/

*** Zippia Child Care stats - https://rb.gy/v4af4