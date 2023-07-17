#SheBelongs Soccer Team Arrives to Women's World Cup
Team of refugee girls arrives to Women’s World Cup to share message of inclusion & commitment to opportunity for all on the brightest stage for women’s sports.
You cannot see this diverse group of girls and not be moved by their grace, confidence, work ethic, and ambition. We are all so excited to engage with our Kiwi counterparts this week.”AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh from a very successful trip to Tokyo, Japan the Utah-based #SheBelongs Team has arrived in Auckland, New Zealand ready to play a series of three exhibition matches with local clubs and attend the first match of the US Women’s National Team against Vietnam Saturday afternoon at Eden Park.
This team of incredible young women has largely raised their own funds and made various sacrifices to make this long and important journey to win hearts and open minds to the power of girls and refugees through soccer.
The #SheBelongs team is thrilled to announce its match schedule this week as follows:
Tuesday, July 18, 16:00 – 17:30: Waikaraka Park (175-243 Neilson Street, Onehunga, Auckland 1061)
Wednesday, July 19, 16:00 – 17:30: Waitemata FC (198 McLeod Road, Te Atatū South, Sotuh 0610)
Thursday, July 20, 16:00 – 17:30: Walter Massey Park (Māngere East, Auckland 2024)
The #SheBelongs Team will play these friendly matches against specially formed teams of local refugee and non-refugee girls representing Refugees As Survivors New Zealand, UMMA Trust, Auckland FC, and Manukau United.
The public and media are warmly invited to attend these unique matches for free and support the message of #SheBelongs shared by this international group of footballers. These young women are committed to making change for gender equity and opportunity for all through the beautiful game and achieve the theme of the 2023 Women’s World Cup by seeking to go “Beyond Greatness.”
“In the weeks preceding our arrival here in Auckland, this team of powerful young women has proven what I already knew, that they belong on the football pitches and the clubs of communities all around the world,” said Adam Miles, Founder and Executive Director of Refugee Soccer and the creator of #SheBelongs. “You cannot see this diverse group of girls on and off the field and not be moved by their grace, confidence, work ethic, and ambition. We are all so excited to watch them share who they are as they engage with and learn from their local Kiwi counterparts this week.”
The message of #SheBelongsTM will impact millions of people across a wide range of backgrounds, life stories, and levels of privilege. There are many ways to get involved and support this effort and anyone interested is encouraged to contact the organization.
For more information visit https://refugeesoccer.org/shebelongs, or contact Executive Director Adam Miles at: +1-801-931-1170 or via email at adam@refugeesoccer.org.
About #SheBelongs
The #SheBelongs Soccer Project is a long-term program of bonding events and competitions to engage communities of refugee and non-refugee girls through soccer in the USA and around the world. The primary goal of #SheBelongsTM is to shine the light of fresh perspective and hope on the struggles of refugee girls and to celebrate their journey to success wherever they resettle.
Through this program, the Utah-based nonprofit aims to break down gender equity walls and create a safe, empowering space for these girls and, in so doing, achieve the following objectives:
| Foster true belonging | Improve emotional well-being | Empower girls to reach their fullest potential as athletes, wage-earners, and citizens. |
About Refugee Soccer
Refugee Soccer was formally established in 2016 as a dedicated program under the 501(c)(3) entity known as Bridges To America, Inc. based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Bridges To America was started in 2005 originally to reunite African families separated by war, famine, and poverty. Soccer became a key part of Bridges’ efforts around 2013 as Founder and Executive Director, Adam Miles, started to involve his four children in the effort. His then 13-year-old daughter, Kylie, a goalkeeper, played a fundamental role in raising funds to deliver 100 soccer balls to kids living in rural villages in Ghana, West Africa through the Bridges’ program known as Save-A-Thon For Africa. This effort was the genesis of Refugee Soccer.
Today, the mission of Refugee Soccer is to connect refugee and established communities through soccer around the world. Refugee Soccer was formed to create and support solutions that combat the tremendous losses of productivity, progress, and hope that result from the massive displacement occurring in the world at historically high levels. Soccer is our secret weapon.
