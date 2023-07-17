LuxRally Travel Strengthens Position in Luxury Travel Market with Markus Laahanen as VP of Business Development
Nizuc Resort and Spa, where Markus Laahanen was the GM, is a breathtaking oasis offering guests unrivaled luxury and relaxation amidst stunning natural beauty.
LuxRally Travel hires former General Manager of Nizuc Resort and Spa as their VP of Business Development and Concierge Services
LuxRally Travel is one of the most exciting opportunities for hospitality professionals in the luxury travel industry. These guys are going to change how the world thinks about travel agents.”MIAMI, FL, USA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LuxRally Travel is thrilled to announce the appointment of Markus Laahanen as our new Vice President of Business Development and Concierge Services. With a remarkable career spanning various sectors of the hospitality industry, Markus brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the LuxRally Travel team. The luxury travel agency is excited to have him on board as they continue to provide exceptional luxury travel experiences to their esteemed clientele.
— Markus Laahanen
A Journey Rooted in Culinary Excellence
Markus' journey in the hospitality industry began in the kitchen, where he honed his skills as a Chef. His passion for delivering impeccable service and enhancing dining experiences led him to explore the operations side of the business. It was during this time that Markus mastered the art of the beverage business, specializing in wines and becoming a sommelier, further expanding his prowess in the culinary world.
A Global Odyssey of Hospitality Excellence
Markus' international journey commenced in Spain, where he established a Mediterranean fine dining restaurant along with a tapas eatery, both offering an exquisite selection of cocktails, beers, and wines personally curated by him. From there, he embarked on a series of ventures, including being involved in the opening of renowned establishments like The Setai in Miami and The Chedi Milan for GHM Hotels.
His career then took him to mesmerizing destinations such as the Maldives, Dominican Republic, and Anguilla, where he played a pivotal role in developing and launching hotels with captivating food and beverage concepts. Notably, Markus created the Caribbean's largest rum room boasting over 120 different labels.
After leaving a mark across Europe, Markus ventured to Mexico, where he elevated two existing properties to new heights while also spearheading their expansion into Latin America and Europe. In 2021, amidst the challenges posed by the pandemic, he dedicated himself to delivering exceptional service and comfort as the General Manager of a Nizuc Resort and Spa in Mexico.
A Multifaceted Role at LuxRally Travel
As the VP of Business Development, Markus plays a crucial role in overseeing wholesale contract negotiations with vendors. His expertise allows LuxRally Travel to secure competitive pricing for their clients, ensuring that they receive the best value for their luxury travel experiences. Markus' keen eye for detail and strategic approach enables the luxury travel agency to offer unparalleled deals and exclusive benefits to their discerning travelers.
In addition to his business development responsibilities, Markus also leads the concierge services for VIP clients. These distinguished individuals, who book upper-level suites and spend $5,000 or more per night at hotels, receive personalized attention and assistance from Markus. He goes above and beyond to cater to their every need, ensuring that their stay is nothing short of extraordinary.
From securing coveted reservations at Michelin-starred restaurants to arranging seamless logistics such as car services, tours, and events, Markus takes care of every aspect of LuxRally's VIP clients' travel experiences. Furthermore, he works closely with hotel staff to ensure that all requests made by VIPs are handled promptly and with utmost diligence.
Elevating Luxury Travel Experiences
Markus's role at LuxRally Travel is pivotal in elevating the luxury travel experiences offered to their clients. His dedication to providing exceptional service and his ability to forge strong partnerships with vendors allow the travel agency to curate unforgettable journeys for their clients. Whether it's securing exclusive access to sought-after destinations or creating bespoke itineraries tailored to individual preferences, Markus's expertise ensures that every aspect of his clients' travel is meticulously planned and executed.
His extensive experience, attention to detail, and commitment to excellence perfectly align with LuxRally Travel's mission to deliver unparalleled luxury travel experiences to their esteemed clientele.
An Unparalleled Passion for Travel and Wine
Throughout his illustrious career, Markus has remained steadfast in pursuing his passions—travel and wine. It is this unwavering dedication that has shaped his journey, fostering a deep appreciation for the intricacies of different cultures and their unique culinary traditions. Now, Markus has returned to Portugal, ready to embark on a new direction within the travel industry as the VP of Business Development and Concierge Services at LuxRally Travel.
About LuxRally Travel:
LuxRally Travel is a disruptive full-service luxury travel agency that revolutionizes the travel industry. Born from the exotic car community of LuxRally, the agency provides unparalleled experience with zero service fees and zero membership. With a team of experienced luxury travel agents and a dedicated in-house concierge, LuxRally Travel offers exceptional value propositions and leverages strong partnerships with luxury hotels worldwide to ensure their clients experience the epitome of luxury and comfort.
Courtney Eisen
LuxRally Travel
press@luxrallytravel.com