Former National Group Sales Manager for Noble House Joins LuxRally Travel as VP of Sales
Introducing Laura Luby, LuxRally Travel's new VP of Sales. With 20+ years of hotel sales experience, she brings proven expertise in driving revenue growth.
I am thrilled about the growth that Laura Luby will bring to the company. Her expertise and passion for driving results are invaluable assets that will undoubtedly propel us to new heights.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LuxRally Travel, a leading luxury travel agency, is excited to announce the appointment of Laura Luby as their new Vice President of Sales. With over 20 years of experience in the hotel sales industry, Laura brings extensive expertise and a deep understanding of meetings, conferences, business travel, catering, management, and operations.
— David Eisen, CEO and Founder of LuxRally Travel
A Seasoned Professional with a Proven Track Record
Laura's impressive career journey has contributed to her exceptional skills in sales and marketing. Her previous positions have allowed her to excel and hone her abilities in various leadership roles within well-known companies. Before joining LuxRally Travel, Laura held the position of National Group Sales Manager at Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Gateway Canyons, where she worked with all vertical markets Nationwide from November 2019 to June 2023. During this time, she successfully managed relationships and expanded market share.
Prior to her role at Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Laura served as a National Account Manager at Landry’s Restaurants Inc., where she played an essential part in increasing private dining market share across all Landry's restaurants in Houston, Texas. Her responsibilities included prospecting, cold calling, building relationships, and ensuring flawless event execution.
As the Director of Sales & Marketing at Sheraton Houston Brookhollow Hotel from July 2014 to October 2015, Laura showcased her leadership abilities by guiding a team of eight sales associates and driving revenue growth while staying ahead of market trends and competition.
In addition to her impressive experience, Laura made significant contributions during her time at Azul Hospitality Group, where she launched a new build sales team at a Starwood property on the Apple Campus. Her determination and expertise were instrumental in helping the team meet a $6 million annual budget in room revenue.
Earlier in her career, Laura served as the Director of Business Travel Sales at Sheraton Albuquerque Uptown, where she achieved remarkable success by designing sales campaigns that resulted in a 40% year-over-year increase in business travel sales during a challenging economic period.
A Valuable Asset to LuxRally Travel
Laura's passion for scaling and refining sales teams and aggressively surpassing revenue goals make her an invaluable asset to LuxRally Travel. Her dedication to excellence and wealth of experience ensure that all clients receive the highest level of service and satisfaction. She will directly oversee a rapidly growing team of 60 luxury travel agents.
LuxRally Travel is proud to welcome Laura Luby as it's Vice President of Sales. With her extensive background and proven track record, Laura will contribute significantly to the continued growth and success of the company.
About LuxRally Travel:
LuxRally Travel is a disruptive full-service luxury travel agency that revolutionizes the travel industry. Born from the exotic car community of LuxRally, the agency provides unparalleled experience with zero service fees and zero membership. With a team of experienced luxury travel agents and a dedicated in-house concierge, LuxRally Travel offers exceptional value propositions and leverages strong partnerships with luxury hotels worldwide to ensure their clients experience the epitome of luxury and comfort. For media inquiries or to learn more about LuxRally Travel, please contact us at press@luxrallytravel.com.
