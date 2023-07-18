Nashville General Hospital Earns Trauma Level III Designation
Tennessee Health Facilities Commission granted NGH’s request for enhanced designation
Every second counts in a traumatic injury situation, and this level of care allows us to take care of more patients, faster and closer to home.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nashville General Hospital (NGH), a national leading public safety-net hospital, serving Nashville and Davidson County is pleased to announce they have earned a Level III designation in trauma care. This provides the Nashville and Davidson County community another option for high-quality, accessible trauma care.
— Dr. Joseph Webb, chief executive officer
The designation, conferred by the Tennessee Health Facilities Commission, was granted for an initial period of three years. A hospital with a Level III Trauma Center provides prompt assessment, management, surgery and stabilization for trauma patients. In addition, the designation requires that a trauma surgeon be on call and on-site within 30 minutes of an emergency room physician’s determination requiring a patient undergo surgery.
“I’m so proud of our trauma services team for their dedication in achieving this designation to increase the hospital’s impact on the needs of the community and allowing us to provide more comprehensive care,” said Dr. Joseph Webb, D.Sc.,FACHE, chief executive officer. “Our goal is to care for all Nashvillians. Every second counts in a traumatic injury situation, and this level of care allows us to take care of more patients, faster and closer to home.”
Click here for more information about services at Nashville General Hospital.
About Nashville General Hospital
For more than a century, Nashville General Hospital has been serving the community as a steadfast beacon of care and compassion — making outstanding, comprehensive health care accessible to all. Here, all are welcomed, and all are treated equally. We serve as a lifeline for the health needs of our Nashville community. Your well-being is our primary concern — and our experienced and skilled professionals are here to nurture both health and hope. Every day, we earn the trust of our neighbors through our integrity, accountability, and accessibility. We look forward to another hundred years of providing the care and respect our patients and their families deserve. For more information visit: https://nashvillegeneral.org/
