New Consultix 2 or 4 Port CW Transmitter Opt WTX-35B-K37 supports CBRS-C-Band Antenna Testing on all 4 Ports up to 4 GHz

New Consultix 2 or 4 Port CW Transmitter Option WTX-35B-K37 now supports C-Band Antenna testing on all 4 Ports to 4 GHz.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New Updated Consultix 2 or 4 Port CW Transmitter Option WTX-35B-K37 now supports CBRS and C-Band Antenna testing on all 4 Ports to 4 GHz. Consultix’s award-winning CellWizard™ Test Transmitters are setting the standard for next generation transmitters for indoor and outdoor applications. The wideband frequency operation allows a single device to be used for all bands and technologies either; from 150 MHz to 4.2 GHz, eliminating the need to purchase and carry multiple transmitters to the site. The superior RF performance and output level accuracy, make it the ideal solution for outdoor and Indoor propagation model tuning, and DAS injection tests. Multi-Port models allow user to utilize one transmitter to generate up to 4 CW signals simultaneously on the device’s 4 ports. Each port operates totally independent from the other three and is wideband up to the entire frequency range of the transmitter.

If you are looking for a high-power output CW Transmitter for Stadium or Venue CW testing, please refer to our Mini-Safari Series:

The Mini SafariTM CW transmitter is a hand-held high-power signal generator particularly engineered for field applications such as propagation studies, small cells planning, DAS testing and coverage mapping. The Portable transmitter is available in different configurations; 5 Watts, 10 Watts or 20 Watts. The 5 Watt

version comes as a single-port model (Mini safari-1) or a dual-port model (Mini safari-2). The 2 ports are identical, and each port covers the full range of frequency bands from 150 MHz to 2700 MHz with 5-Watt output power and delivers 2-Watt output power at the 3.5 GHz band. And optionally it can be upgraded to 10 Watts from 400 to 2700 MHz The 10-Watt model (Mini Safari-1CB) comes as a single port transmitter delivering 10 Watts across the whole frequencies from 600 to 4200 MHz, hence covering public safety bands, cellular bands reaching out to the C-Band with 1 device. And optionally it can be operated with 20 Watts at most of its operational range (option Mini Safari-1CB-P20).

