Arsen, OES Global Graphics Technology, Resolves Brand Identification Issue
It Automates Images on Industrial Supply Products Not Otherwise Possible
OES Global created a category-winning product with the launch of ARSEN, easy-to-use online customer-facing graphics technology that is a much-needed game changer in the industrial supply industry.”POMPANO BEACH, FL, USA, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Melissa Schechter, founder and CEO of OES Global Inc., a multi-brand portfolio company of fast-growing B2B and B2G industrial supply eCommerce brands, today announced that ARSEN, Artwork Redeployment System Ecommerce Next Gen, its unprecedented proprietary customer-facing graphics technology, is revolutionizing brand identification in the traffic control, parking and valet supply industrial sectors.
— Melissa Schechter, founder and CEO, OES Global Inc.
ARSEN enables customers to easily upload all types of graphic files and place and manipulate images to achieve the desired results on industrial equipment and related products regardless of their shape. For more information, visit https://www.OESGlobalinc.com.
“ARSEN is a much-needed game changer in the industrial supply industry. The easy-to-use online tools make it simple for you to implement your design across multiple industrial products that would otherwise not be possible, which makes it easier for you to create consistent exclusive brand identification,” says Schechter.
According to Harvard Business School professor Clayton Christensen, over 30,000 new products are introduced in the United States every year, and 95 percent of them fail. This startling fact supports the significance of the success of ARSEN.
Schechter says, “OES Global created a category-winning product with the launch of ARSEN in 2020. It served as the innovative disruptive catalyst that enabled OES Global sales to exponentially bounce from $3.7 million to $10.3 million, double-digit growth ranging from 30% to 70% year over year from FY 2019 to FY 2022 and sustain a high organic growth rate of 30%."
Traffic Cones For Less, its online traffic and parking brand, specializes in providing cones, delineators-posts-panels, signage, barricades and parking related products. Some best-known brands include JBC Safety Plastic, Cortina and Lakeside Plastics. SD2K Valet, its online valet parking brand, specializes in providing podiums, umbrellas, key boxes, vertical sign panels and accessories.
Customer-centric OES Global meets the unique needs of thousands of clients in the construction, hospitality, aviation, education, valet and parking segments, as well as hundreds of governmental and industrial clients. The company’s hyper-competitive advantages include co-innovation, proprietary technology, exclusive and high-quality products, low prices, low minimum free freight orders and fast shipping from its distribution facilities located throughout North America.
About OES Global Inc.
OES Global Inc., a woman-owned company that operates and manages a diverse portfolio of B2B and B2G eCommerce niche industrial supply brands, generates more than $10 million in annual revenue. OES Global brands, Traffic Cones For Less, SD2K Valet, Hydration Depot, and many more, specialize in the traffic control, parking and valet supply, as well as occupational hydration sectors. By leveraging ARSEN, a proprietary customer-facing graphics technology, and a carefully curated selection of exclusive best-in-class products, OES Global delivers exceptional value to its clients. Founded in 2014 by Melissa Schechter, OES Global is headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida, and strategically operates distribution facilities throughout North America. As a WBENC-certified company, OES Global takes great pride in being part of a community that promotes diversity and fosters opportunities for women. For more information, visit https://www.OESGlobalinc.com
