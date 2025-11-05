Traffic Cones For Less 'Finds A Way' to Bring Purple to the Safety World

Traffic Cones For Less unveils the world’s first purple traffic cone - a bold new color in its exclusive JBC line designed to redefine custom safety style. The new purple cones from Traffic Cones For Less elevate safety and style across your brand and facility Making safety bold, branded, and beautiful - the new purple cones from Traffic Cones For Less redefine how businesses showcase safety with style.

From LSU to Taco Bell, the world turns purple with the launch of the first exclusive Purple Traffic Cone.

Our customers are among the most recognized brands in the world. Now their safety gear looks as bold as their brand.” — Melissa Schechter, CEO, Traffic Cones For Less

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When others said it could not be done, Traffic Cones For Less found a way. The company has launched the world’s first and only exclusive Purple Traffic Cone, available only at TrafficConesForLess.comUntil now, purple was the one color that never made it to the safety world. That changes today. From FedEx facilities and LSU campuses to Taco Bell, the LA Lakers, Minnesota Vikings, Colorado Rockies, and many others who lead with creativity and purpose, this cone redefines what is possible for brands that refuse to blend in.“Finding a way is not just our motto, it is how we operate,” said Melissa Schechter, CEO of Traffic Cones For Less. “No one else on Earth has this cone. We created it because our customers wanted something that did not exist yet. That is what we do. We find a way.”For decades, traffic safety products have been limited to the same predictable colors of orange, lime, and occasionally yellow. Traffic Cones For Less refused to accept those limits. The company found a way to merge safety and creativity, turning a simple cone into a powerful expression of brand identity.The Purple Cone delivers professional-grade performance with bold visual impact. It is designed for corporate campuses, universities, stadiums, theme parks, and luxury venues that want to align safety with design. From Alzheimer’s Walks for a Cure to Mardi Gras celebrations and championship sporting events, the Purple Cone has become a new symbol of ingenuity and pride.Each Purple Cone is manufactured exclusively for Traffic Cones For Less, molded with UV-resistant color throughout the PVC for deep, lasting vibrancy. Every cone can include 3M or Orafol reflective collars for day and night visibility and a flexible, durable design that rebounds after impact. These cones perform as beautifully as they look, combining strength, safety, and standout color.As the exclusive Master Distributor for JBC, the global leader in safety innovation, Traffic Cones For Less offers unmatched quality and customization. Customers can choose Pantone color matching, logo printing, and personalized text for cones that align perfectly with their brand or event.“Nobody does JBC Traffic Cones better than Traffic Cones For Less,” Schechter said. “We have always believed that if a product does not exist yet, we will find a way to make it happen. The Purple Cone proves what is possible when innovation meets identity.”Purple has long been associated with power, prestige, and creativity. It is the color of champions, innovators, and brands that dare to be different. Whether marking VIP lanes for the LA Lakers, guiding vehicles at FedEx logistics centers, or defining campus entrances for LSU, the Purple Cone represents leadership through color, confidence, and creativity.The uses for the Purple Cone go far beyond traditional safety applications. Events such as Relay for Life and Alzheimer’s Walk for a Cure use it to symbolize awareness and unity. Professional sports teams and universities use it to extend their brand identity into every detail of their facilities. For corporations, it ties together locations with a unified look that is both functional and on brand.The Purple Cone transforms ordinary safety into a visual storytelling tool. It shows that an everyday item can communicate pride, creativity, and purpose. It also shows that functional products can look good while protecting people and property.Since the first images of the Purple Cone appeared online, interest skyrocketed from every corner of the country and around the world. Now, after overwhelming demand, Traffic Cones For Less has made them officially available - crafted, stocked, and ready to ship with the same unmatched quality that defines the brand.“Every order tells a story,” said Schechter. “The Purple Cone has inspired customers to think differently about safety. It is more than a cone. It represents pride, community, and creative spirit. Finding a way means challenging the norm and delivering something better for our customers, every single time.”The world’s first Purple Traffic Cone is in full production and ready to ship. It is available now, exclusively from Traffic Cones For Less. With this launch, the company continues to prove that creativity, color, and customization can coexist with safety and durability.Traffic Cones For Less has built its reputation by doing more than selling safety products. The company listens, innovates, and executes with precision. From event organizers to corporate safety directors, customers rely on Traffic Cones For Less to find a way to make their ideas possible.The Purple Cone is not a concept or a prototype. It is real, functional, and in use across industries that are leading the way in creative design and operational excellence. Whether it is used to elevate brand experiences, increase safety visibility, or enhance event presentation, this cone redefines what it means to stand out.Available now, only at TrafficConesForLess.comAbout Traffic Cones For LessTraffic Cones For Less the leading B2B provider of color coordinated crowd control, traffic and pedestrian safety products. Offering customizable solutions including cones, delineators, stanchions, and vertical sign panels. Known for legendary customer service, creative branding, and unmatched value, Traffic Cones For Less serves industries from construction and aviation to hospitality, logistics, and education. As the exclusive Master Distributor for JBC, the company continues to find new ways to redefine safety and style. Traffic Cones For Less. Find A Way. Always For Less.About OES Global Inc.Headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida, OES Global Inc. is a WBENC-certified portfolio of ecommerce brands focused on protecting people and property. Its brands include Traffic Cones For Less, Hydration Depot, SD2K Valet, and Absorbents For Less.

