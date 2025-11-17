Traffic Cones For Less Unveils Color Coordinated Crowd Control at IAAPA 2025

A Game Changing Lineup Designed to Transform Entrances, Queues, and Guest Experience Everywhere

This is a major milestone for our industry” — Melissa Schechter CEO & Founder

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Traffic Cones For Less is unveiling one of the most exciting innovations the industry has seen in years with the launch of its new Color Coordinated Crowd Control collection at IAAPA 2025. Designed to elevate safety, branding, and guest flow, this new lineup introduces fully coordinated cones, barricades, stanchions, delineators, vertical sign panels, and signage along with complete Pantone matching capabilities.For decades, operators have been forced to mix mismatched safety products or construction grade safety orange that disrupt aesthetics and weaken the guest experience. Traffic Cones For Less found a way to change that. With this new collection, parks, attractions, events, universities, hotels, stadiums, airports, and entertainment operators can now build unified crowd control systems that match their brand identity from the moment guests arrive."This is a major milestone for our industry," said Melissa Schechter, CEO of Traffic Cones For Less. "Guests notice everything. Clean matching safety products make an immediate difference in perception, order, and professionalism. We designed this line to help every operator create a coordinated, photo ready environment that elevates their brand while keeping people safe."The new offering includes:• Fully matched cones, delineators, and crowd control posts• Barricades and stanchions designed to blend seamlessly into brand themes• Vertical sign panels, wayfinding tools, and guest messaging in matched color systems• Custom branding options including logos, patterns, text, and full palette coordination• A consistent look across all traffic, pedestrian, and guest flow control products• Pantone and brand specific custom fabrication available• Enhanced wayfinding supported by color schemesColor Coordinated Crowd Control allows facilities to turn traditional safety equipment into elevated design elements that support guest immersion and operational clarity. This launch reflects the growing movement toward entryscaping, where entrance, queue, and flow environments are intentionally crafted to reflect brand identity.The collection will be showcased for the first time at IAAPA 2025, where attendees can explore fully coordinated environments and see firsthand how color matching transforms guest perception. From resort elegance to vibrant attraction colorways, the coordinated setups demonstrate the future of crowd control.Traffic Cones For Less is a leading provider of traffic, pedestrian, and crowd control products in the United States. The company specializes in customization, Pantone matching, and value driven solutions that help operators look better, run smoother, and spend less.For more information or to begin your own Color Coordinated Crowd Control project, visit TrafficConesForLess.com.

