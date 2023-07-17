NURO enters Latin America with groundbreaking neurotechnology

After North America and the Middle East, NURO expands Market Reach with Latin America Market Entry for its leading surgery-free neurotechnology products.

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 17, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- NURO, a global leader in cutting-edge non-invasive neurotechnology products, is thrilled to announce its official market entry into Latin America.With a strong commitment to providing surgery-free solutions to incapacitated patients, NURO is poised to deliver an incredible impact to the region by offering new avenues for Communication and Computing by Brain as well as advanced neurological assessments for victims of Stroke, Trauma, Neurodegenerative Disorders, Infections and more.Latin America, with its diverse population and growing demand for advanced yet affordable and transformative healthcare solutions, presents an exciting opportunity for NURO to extend its presence internationally and make a significant contribution on brain-related conditions with its instantaneous, safe and pain-free approach to neurotechnology.By entering the Latin American market, NURO also continues its global growth after its original market launch across North America and the Middle East in the past couple of years. "This is a truly exciting new milestone in our journey and we look forward to assisting many patients and their clinicians in all parts of Latin America. We are also committed to collaborating closely with our new local healthcare partners, medical professionals as well as the regulatory bodies to ensure seamless integration and compliance with all local standards and regulations." states Francois Gand, the Founder and CEO of NURO.Dr. Ivan Martos, the Neurologist who will be heading NURO's expansion in the region, states: "We are beyond pleased to collaborate with the incredible team at NURO, unquestionably one of the World's leaders in Neurotechnology today. We are thrilled to start offering these amazing surgery-free products to our patients and we do look forward to actively participating in the growth of NURO in this part of the World."This expansion for NURO into Latin America marks another significant step in its global growth strategy and underlines its commitment to improving lives while revolutionizing the region's healthcare landscape in the fields of neurology, rehabilitation medicine, paediatric care, complex care and palliative care.To learn more about NURO and its non-invasive neurotechnology products, please visit www.nuro.world.