EGR USA Introduces Stylish, Easy-to-Install Summit Fender Flares for the 2022-2024 Toyota Tundra
American-made, these smooth ABS plastic fender flares from EGR USA are robotically trimmed for a precise original equipment fit.ONTARIO, CA, USA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EGR USA now offers UV protected Summit Fender Flares for the 2022 – 2024 Toyota Tundra. American-made, these smooth ABS plastic flares are robotically trimmed for a precise original equipment fit. Manufactured from smooth and durable ABS plastic, they provide an upgraded, premium look and additional tire coverage and can be painted to specific truck paint codes. Sold with EGR’s exclusive lifetime warranty as a set of four, they install easily with a 10mm socket / wrench and without drilling. Corrosion-resistant hardware is included with each set.
Applications include the Toyota Tundra 4-door crew cab pickup – Limited, Platinum, SR, SR5, 1794 Edition, TRD Pro, Capstone, SR, SR5 and the Toyota Tundra 4-door extended cab pickup – Limited, SR, SR5. Prices range from $359 MSRP to $959 MSRP. Special pricing and a current promotion is now in effect. For a limited time, anyone that spends 150 USD or $200 CAD will get a free pair of Tifosi Optical Sunglasses through July 31, 2023.
In addition to availability of black ABS, EGR offers painted Summit Fender Flares for four specific paint codes - 040, 1G3, 218 and PBK.
For more product information about the new Summit Fender Flares for the 2022 – 2024 Toyota Tundra visit here. For information about EGR USA precision engineered truck accessories, visit www.egrusa.com. or call 800.757.7075. Keep up with the latest company promotions online or by following EGR USA on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or You Tube.
