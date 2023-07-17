EGR USA Introduces Stylish, Easy-to-Install Summit Fender Flares for the 2022-2024 Toyota Tundra

EGR USA Summit Fender Flares for the 2022-2024 Toyota Tundra - #775404

American-made, these smooth ABS plastic fender flares from EGR USA are robotically trimmed for a precise original equipment fit.

ONTARIO, CA, USA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EGR USA now offers UV protected Summit Fender Flares for the 2022 – 2024 Toyota Tundra. American-made, these smooth ABS plastic flares are robotically trimmed for a precise original equipment fit. Manufactured from smooth and durable ABS plastic, they provide an upgraded, premium look and additional tire coverage and can be painted to specific truck paint codes. Sold with EGR’s exclusive lifetime warranty as a set of four, they install easily with a 10mm socket / wrench and without drilling. Corrosion-resistant hardware is included with each set.

Applications include the Toyota Tundra 4-door crew cab pickup – Limited, Platinum, SR, SR5, 1794 Edition, TRD Pro, Capstone, SR, SR5 and the Toyota Tundra 4-door extended cab pickup – Limited, SR, SR5. Prices range from $359 MSRP to $959 MSRP. Special pricing and a current promotion is now in effect. For a limited time, anyone that spends 150 USD or $200 CAD will get a free pair of Tifosi Optical Sunglasses through July 31, 2023.

In addition to availability of black ABS, EGR offers painted Summit Fender Flares for four specific paint codes - 040, 1G3, 218 and PBK.

For more product information about the new Summit Fender Flares for the 2022 – 2024 Toyota Tundra visit here. For information about EGR USA precision engineered truck accessories, visit www.egrusa.com. or call 800.757.7075. Keep up with the latest company promotions online or by following EGR USA on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or You Tube.

Leslie Allen
EGR USA
+1 615-429-7965
leslie.allen@martincoadvertising.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

CREATING A FOUNDATION BUILT ON QUALITY

You just read:

EGR USA Introduces Stylish, Easy-to-Install Summit Fender Flares for the 2022-2024 Toyota Tundra

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Leslie Allen
EGR USA
+1 615-429-7965 leslie.allen@martincoadvertising.com
Company/Organization
EGR USA
1841 Ridge Cliff Drive
Monteagle, California, 37356
United States
+1 615-429-7965
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

About EGR Group Founded in 1973, the EGR Group is a world-class designer and manufacturer of precision-engineered solutions marketed through two Strategic Divisions – Automotive and Building and Commercial Products. Headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. The automotive division distributes globally to top branded OEMs EGR manufactures with a focus on vertical integration to ensure timely response and avoid supply chain disruptions. In 1983 EGR began production of automotive accessories, beginning with acrylic Headlight Covers for the iconic Ford XD Falcon. Acrylic weather shields for a wide range of vehicles soon followed. Today, Auto Accessories is now the largest division within EGR, producing thousands of products daily for markets around the world for both OEM and Aftermarket.

EGR USA website

More From This Author
EGR USA Introduces Stylish, Easy-to-Install Summit Fender Flares for the 2022-2024 Toyota Tundra
EGR USA Debuts the Ultimate Overlanding Jeep Gladiator at Overland Expo 2023
EGR USA Introduces Creator/Influencer Program for EGR USA Truck Accessories
View All Stories From This Author