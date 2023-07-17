CareAvailability site expands into Minnesota to help families navigate senior housing and care options
We wanted to create a home base for families and caregivers to find senior housing and care options by searching for free and building lists of options for family members to collaborate on”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CareAvailability is proud to announce its expansion into Minnesota, further establishing its real-time availability of senior housing options in the Midwest of the United States. This is a new industry standard, delivering an easy one-stop option for families and caregivers to navigate all levels of senior care.
CareAvailability provides real-time reporting of availability for senior housing and care up to the minute at provider locations. The site first launched in Oregon during the COVID pandemic as an effort to help hospitals find care for patients needing to transition out of beds. This free resource lists every provider in searchable areas on the site and allows providers to report their availability for free. Families and caregivers can also use the site free of cost to find available levels of care at any time and with no need to provide personal details, championing Family and Patient Freedom of Choice like never before.
Senior advocates and health professionals use CareAvailability to search, educate, and develop collaborative lists for senior housing and care. Families can easily navigate through different levels of care and find available options that they can claim or call as they please. Rather than care providers needing to manage multiple sites at cost, CareAvailability is an extensive resource that does not charge hospitals, physicians, health clinics, social workers or any health team for their services. Medicare Ratings are also included to support Patient Freedom of Choice.
“We wanted to create a home base for families and caregivers to find senior housing and care options by searching for free and building lists of options for family members to collaborate on,” CareAvailability’s CEO, Amy Schmidt, says. “We saw the need for this kind of resource during the heart of the pandemic as caregivers tried to discharge patients, and now moving forward this reliable database exists for effective efficiency.”
Determining the right level of care can be an exhausting process, as many states have different terminology and standards for varying levels of care. The team at CareAvailability has taken extra steps to provide educational articles on topics such as Assisted Living and Adult Care Homes, as well as links to state agencies to help families better understand Long Term Care and aging.
CareAvailability’s expansion to Minnesota means an additional 2,600 providers are now listed in our database of resources. This includes more than: 1,150 assisted living communities, 350 skilled nursing facilities, and over 1,075 home care, home health, and hospice agencies.
