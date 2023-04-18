CareAvailability site expands into Wisconsin to help families navigate care and senior housing options

CareAvailability site expands into Wisconsin to help families navigate an additional 2,500 care and senior housing options
We wanted to create a one stop shop for families and caregivers to peruse care options for immediate need or be able to build lists and monitor for eventual use”
— Amy Schmidt
PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CareAvailability is proud to announce its expansion into Wisconsin, further establishing its real-time availability of senior housing options in the Midwest of the United States. This is a new industry standard, delivering an easy one stop option for families and caregivers to navigate all levels of senior care.
CareAvailability provides the real-time reporting of availability for senior care up to the minute at provider locations. The site first launched in Oregon during the COVID pandemic as an effort to help hospitals find care for patients needing to transition out of beds. This free resource lists every provider in searchable areas on the site and allows providers to report their availability for free. Families and caregivers can also use the site free of cost to find available levels of care at any time and with no need to provide personal details, championing Family and Patient Freedom of Choice like never before.
Senior advocates and health professionals rely on CareAvailability to assist seniors in finding the proper care they need in a timely manner. Families can easily navigate through different levels of care and find available options that they can claim or call as they please. Rather than care providers needing to manage multiple sites at cost, CareAvailability is an extensive resource that does not charge hospitals, physicians, health clinics, social workers or any health team for their services. Medicare Ratings are also included to support Patient Freedom of Choice.
“We wanted to create a one stop shop for families and caregivers to peruse care options for immediate need or be able to build lists and monitor for eventual use,” CareAvailability’s CEO, Amy Schmidt, says. “We saw the need for this kind of resource during the heart of the pandemic as caregivers tried to discharge patients, and now moving forward this reliable database exists for effective efficiency.”
Determining the right level of care can be an exhausting process, as many states have different terminology and standards for varying levels of care. The team at CareAvailability has taken extra steps to provide educational articles on topics such as Memory Care and Adult Care Homes, as well as links to state agencies to help families better understand Long Term Care and aging.
CareAvailability’s expansion to Wisconsin means an additional 2,500 providers are now listed in our database of resources. This includes more than: 2,000 assisted living facilities, 340 skilled nursing facilities, and over 500 home care, home health, and hospice agencies.
