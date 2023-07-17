GiftaMeal Named Winner of the 2023 Amazon Business Small Business Month Grant
Cause-Marketing Program Triumphs Amongst 35,000 ApplicantsST LOUIS, MO, USA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GiftAMeal, an innovative cause-marketing program that turns restaurant photos into meals for local families in need, is proud to announce it has been selected as the grand prize winner of Amazon’s 2023 Business Grant. GiftAMeal was named first among 15 semifinalist candidates, garnering a $25,000 grand prize win for its hunger-fighting program.
GiftAMeal’s ranking as the top business out of over 35,000 applicants cements the company as one of the most innovative and disruptive businesses across the country. The grand prize funds will be used to invest in scaling strategies to expand into new states across the US. More specifically, the funding will go towards performing market research on restaurants in new cities, funding conference attendance to network with restaurant personnel, implementing advanced marketing initiatives, and investing in modern technology to better be able to serve partner restaurants and food banks.
The program is free for restaurant patrons and is funded by restaurants as a mix of marketing and giving back. For every photo shared from a partner restaurant, GiftAMeal donates to a local food bank to help provide a meal to a family in need. Using the power of technology and social media, GiftAMeal has created a new way for individuals to get involved in the community in a simple and effective way. GiftAMeal currently works with over 700 restaurants in 35 states, and has provided over 1.4 million meals to families in need.
“We are extremely grateful to be named the winner of Amazon’s Business Grant this year. We plan to use these funds to support our mission to get GiftAMeal in as many states as possible,” says Andrew Glantz, Founder & CEO of GiftAMeal. “This accomplishment is immensely important to our company, and it would not have been possible without the support and dedication of our wonderful team.”
To learn more about GiftAMeal, visit www.giftameal.com. Restaurants interested in joining can visit giftameal.com/partner to schedule a free demo today.
About Amazon Business
Amazon Business helps millions of customers worldwide—from small businesses, schools, hospitals, nonprofits, and government agencies to large enterprises with global operations—reshape their procurement with cost and time savings, greater productivity, and insightful purchasing analytics.. Customers have access to a variety of business-tailored features and benefits, including a curated site experience, Business Prime, business-only pricing and selection, single- or multi-user business accounts, approvals workflow, purchasing system integrations, payment solutions, tax exemptions, and dedicated customer support. Amazon Business is currently available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, and India. For more information, visit business.amazon.com, www.amazonbusinessblog.com, and @AmazonBusiness.
About GiftAMeal
Founded in 2015, GiftAMeal helps provide a meal to a family in need in a restaurant’s local community every time a guest takes a photo of their order from a partner restaurant. Through over 700 established restaurant partnerships, the GiftAMeal program has helped provide over 1.4 million meals to those in need across 35 states — one smile at a time. GiftAMeal received the Industry Hero Award by Hospitality Technology in 2023, and earned 1st Place in the Global Impact Awards.
