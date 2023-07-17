Women Cultivating Greatness Celebrates Women Leading Non-Profit Organizations at the Women of Excellence Event
EINPresswire.com/ -- Women Cultivating Greatness, a leading organization dedicated to empowering and recognizing women, is proud to announce the inaugural Women of Excellence Event. This unique gathering aims to honor remarkable women who are at the forefront of non-profit organizations, making a significant impact on local communities and beyond.
Kim Mason, the Executive Director of Women Cultivating Greatness, noticed a glaring disparity in the representation of non-profit organizations when it comes to honoring ceremonies. With a passion for philanthropy and a belief in the transformative power of non-profits, Mason recognized the need to celebrate and uplift these extraordinary women leaders.
The Women of Excellence Event will provide a platform to recognize and honor organizations that are making a difference in various fields, including women empowerment, educational excellence, good mental and physical health, and business development. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about these organizations and their inspiring work, as well as contribute to their continued success.
The event will feature notable speakers and distinguished guests, including city officials who have been invited to attend. Their presence will further emphasize the significance of these non-profit organizations and their vital role in building stronger and more inclusive communities.
Among the women to be honored at the Women of Excellence Event is Barbara Curtis, the visionary leader behind RARE Pearls, Inc. Under her guidance, the organization has achieved remarkable success, graduating four classes through its mentoring program and awarding over $200,000 in college scholarships. The impact of RARE Pearls' work was beautifully captured by a recent graduate who expressed their newfound belief in themselves and their ability to achieve their goals.
Cherry Steinwender, Co-Executive Director and co-founder of the Center for the Healing of Racism will also be recognized for her tireless efforts in combating racism. Through her co-authored seminar "Dialogue: Racism," she has fostered understanding and awareness of the history and sociological phenomenon of racism in the United States.
Steinwender's work has garnered international recognition, including the esteemed 2013 Gandhi, King, Ikeda: A Legacy of Building Peace Award.
Dr. Tracy White Weeden, President and CEO of Neuhaus Education Center, will be celebrated for her visionary leadership in advancing literacy as a human right. With over 38 years of experience in educational leadership, Dr. White has dedicated her career to creating innovative programs and providing enhanced learning opportunities for children and adults. Her expertise in change management and education has made her a respected leader in the field.
Gloria Spruce, President and CEO of the Adult Education Center will be honored for her outstanding contributions to social services, youth development, and adult and family literacy. Through strategic partnerships and expert management of funds, she has played a pivotal role in advancing the mission of numerous noteworthy nonprofits. In addition, Lisa Stillwell, Founder and Executive Director of Celebrating You, Inc., will be recognized for her dedication to empowering youth and preparing them for success in our global society.
Rita Wiltz, Founder and Executive Director of Children's Books On Wheels (CBOW) will also be celebrated for her commitment to providing educational, financial, digital, and health literacy through mobile access. Her tireless efforts in Montgomery County have transformed the lives of countless children, ensuring they have access to essential resources and services.
Tiffany Echevarria, a passionate advocate for youth programming and diversity, will be honored for her exceptional leadership and strategic direction at Collective Action for Youth. Echevarria's dedication to creating inclusive solutions for the community reflects her belief in the value of All Black Lives, Love, and Women's Rights.
The Women of Excellence Event promises to be an inspiring and empowering occasion, bringing together exceptional women leaders and celebrating their invaluable contributions to society. Women Cultivating Greatness invites individuals, businesses, and organizations to join this momentous event and contribute to the continued success of these non-profit organizations.
For more information about Women Cultivating Greatness and the Women of Excellence Event, please visit https://www.womencultivatinggreatness.com/.
Kim Mason
