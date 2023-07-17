OUT OF DARKNESS RECEIVES $250,000 FROM OHIO STATE LEADERS TO PROVIDE SERVICES

The Allocation will be used to Fund Efforts to Support Those who have Experienced Sex Trafficking

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Out of Darkness Columbus, an affiliate of Frontline Response, an Atlanta-headquartered non-profit with a growing footprint across the United States, has been awarded a state allocation to fund efforts to support those who have experienced sex trafficking. The funds will be used locally to support efforts.

Jami Gray, development manager for Out of Darkness Columbus noted that the funding would not have happened without the dedication and commitment of state Senators Frank Hoagland, Terry Johnson, and Stephanie Kunze. “Individuals coming into our programs are at the lowest points in their lives and have displayed the courage to take the first step in changing their futures. These decisions take time and are costly. The funding provided by the State of Ohio will be put to use in Columbus as we care for individuals and prepare them for the future. We are extremely grateful for the key support from Senators Hoagland, Johnson and Kunze in making the funding a reality. For us, it is truly a game changer.”

Gray noted that the senators brought unique perspectives and understanding in considering the allocation. As a Navy SEAL, Sen. Hoagland put his training into a small business that provides emergency situation preparation and emergency response procedures, while Sen. Johnson’s expertise as a physician provided him with insights into the lives of those experiencing addictions with opiates and alcohol. He put his expertise into changing lives through a total healing approach which addresses spiritual, mental and physical needs and finds the true potential in individuals through counseling, which mirrors efforts from Out of Darkness. Sen. Kunze’s passion for delivering justice for victims of sexual violence and support for those who have been trafficked to have their records expunged has led to many individuals being able to qualify for employment. Moreover, her efforts have increased penalties for promoting prostitution, addressing both ends of the spectrum around the challenges with human trafficking.



Jeff Shaw, Chief Program Officer and interim CEO for Frontline Response said, “It is remarkable to have this high level of support from the state. The Ohio legislature has demonstrated its commitment to ensuring that trafficking survivors are guaranteed a pathway to freedom. We are humbled that they value the work we do and that they view changed lives as a worthy return on investment of taxpayer dollars. Our team in Ohio will be great stewards of the funds invested in Out of Darkness to bring hope and freedom to Ohioans in need. This truly is a blessing.”