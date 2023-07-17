AAE Speakers Bureau Named a Best Place to Work in 2023
Company Honored by Triangle Business Journal for Workplace ExcellenceDURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, US, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AAE Speakers Bureau is honored to announce that the company has been named to the Triangle Business Journal’s Best Places to Work in 2023 list. Annually, the Triangle Business Journal recognizes the top 50 employers in the region through anonymous, employee-submitted surveys that evaluate workplace culture, benefits offerings, leadership, and more. The company received this honor previously, winning first place in the Small Company category in 2022.
“Employees are the lifeblood of any company,” TBJ Publisher and Market President Jason Christie said. “These 50 companies have demonstrated the belief that happy employees produce successful and thriving businesses."
“I am incredibly proud of the organization that we’ve built,” said Greg Friedlander, founder & CEO, AAE Speakers Bureau. “We have always focused on retaining and developing our team, and we will continue to provide exceptional benefits, opportunities to support our community, and a fun work environment. Thank you Triangle Business Journal for giving us this honor again in 2023.”
Earlier this year, All American Entertainment was also named to Inc. magazine’s 2023 Best Workplaces list. The list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.
An industry-leading speakers bureau and entertainment booking agency, AAE Speakers Bureau has booked speakers and talent for corporate and university event organizers over the past two decades. In recent years, the company has booked celebrities, thought-leaders, and industry experts, including Lewis Hamilton, Simone Biles, Bob Woodward, Diane Guerrero, Michael Phelps, Daymond John, Trevor Noah, Ken Jeong, and Mindy Kaling.
About AAE Speakers Bureau
AAE Speakers Bureau (All American Entertainment) is a full-service speakers bureau and entertainment booking agency, exclusively representing the interests of meeting and event planners to select, book and execute events with keynote speakers and entertainment that will leave a lasting impact on their audiences. As one of the largest global talent buyers, AAE has booked over $300M of celebrity talent on behalf of thousands of the most respected companies and organizations in the world. Since 2002, AAE has connected thousands of live and virtual events around the world with their perfect speaker, host, celebrity, or performer. In 2022, AAE proudly celebrated its 20th anniversary.
For more information about AAE Speakers Bureau, please visit allamericanspeakers.com or call 1-800-698-2536.
