Las Vegas Eye Doctor Receives Castle Connolly® “Top Doctor” Award for the 16th Year
Helga F. Pizio, MD, FACS, an ophthalmologist who founded New Eyes Las Vegas, has received the Castle Connolly® “Top Doctor” recognition for 16 years as of 2023.
We have always aimed to deliver individualized ocular care that improves our patients’ overall quality of life.”LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Although she established herself as a cataract surgeon over three decades ago, Dr. Helga Pizio of New Eyes Las Vegas states that her patient-centered values have remained the same. “We have always aimed to deliver individualized ocular care that improves our patients’ overall quality of life,” says Dr. Pizio, who leads a team of seven eye doctors at New Eyes Las Vegas. The physicians at New Eyes have earned numerous accolades and honors – including the “Top Doctor” recognition by Castle Connolly®, which Dr. Pizio has received for the 16th year.
— Dr. Helga Pizio
Castle Connolly® Medical Ltd, a healthcare research and publishing company that has identified top doctors and hospitals for over 25 years, distributes the “Top Doctor” awards annually. Their physician-led research team evaluates peer-nominated health professionals based on various criteria, including medical education, training, and professional reputation. In addition to ophthalmologists, doctors eligible for nomination include plastic surgeons, cardiovascular doctors, neurologists, and dozens of other medical professionals. Winners make up the top 7% of physicians in the country.
Dr. Pizio says she is humbled and honored to be considered a top eye doctor for so many years. She also encourages patients to consult the “Top Doctor” list to identify the best in comprehensive health care.
About New Eyes Las Vegas
Dr. Pizio founded New Eyes Las Vegas in 2008. Since then, the practice has expanded significantly, with five locations across southern Nevada managed by a team of seven renowned eye doctors. In addition to Dr. Pizio, the physicians include Drs. P. Lloyd Hildebrand, Ksenia Stafeeva, Emily Schorr, Devasis Reddy, Jeffrey K. Austin, and Andrew P. Kwong – each of whom has received extensive training in all areas of ocular care. Offering both medical eye exams and advanced vision correction procedures, the doctors of New Eyes are known for their use of state-of-the-art technology and advanced surgical techniques, such as LASIK laser vision correction and SMART Cataract Surgery. The doctors at New Eyes are available for interview upon request.
