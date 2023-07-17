AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF HEART FAILURE NURSES ELECTS NEW PRESIDENT, TARA WHITMIRE
The American Association of Heart Failure Nurses (AAHFN) is pleased to announce the election of Tara Whitmire as its new president. With an impressive background in nursing and a passion for cardiology, Tara brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new role.
Tara Whitmire is currently an Associate Professor and the Director of the BSN-DNP program at Nebraska Methodist College in Omaha, NE. In addition to her academic responsibilities, she also works part-time as a cardiothoracic nurse practitioner at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha. Tara's previous experience includes working as a nurse practitioner in general cardiology and serving as the Structural Heart Coordinator at CHI Health in Omaha.
Tara's nursing career has been marked by her dedication to providing exceptional care to patients. With a background in intensive care, post-intensive care, surgery, and outpatient surgical services, she has developed a deep understanding of the complexities of cardiology. Her commitment to advancing nursing education, clinical practice, and research has earned her recognition within the field.
Tara holds a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Iowa State University in Ames, IA. She furthered her education at Creighton University in Omaha, NE, where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Master of Science-Family Nurse Practitioner degrees. She later obtained her Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from the University of Iowa in Iowa City, IA. Tara is a board-certified family nurse practitioner from AANP and a Certified Heart Failure Nurse from AAHFN.
Tara's dedication to the AAHFN is evident through her previous involvement with the organization. She has served as a Secretary and Director on the AAHFN Board of Directors and has contributed to various committees, including the Membership Committee, Area Representative Committee, and the Together in HF website committee. Additionally, she has been actively engaged with her state nurse practitioner organization, Nebraska Nurse Practitioners, and Sigma Theta Tau International, Tau Tau Chapter.
Recognized for her outstanding contributions, Tara was honored with the Clinical Excellence Award for Advanced Practice Providers from the Nebraska Methodist Health System in 2021. She also received the Star Award for contributions to Nursing by Tau Tau Chapter in 2020.
"There are numerous challenges facing healthcare today. Inequality and lack of diversity in key roles is what first comes to mind. These challenges seem overwhelming to us as heart failure nurses and have an even bigger impact on our patient population. As an organization, we have the necessary resources and voices in our advocacy committee, research committee, patient education committee and membership committee to come together and devise plans to assist heart failure patients across the nation."
The AAHFN is a specialty organization dedicated to advancing nursing education, clinical practice, and research to improve heart failure patient outcomes. With Tara Whitmire’s leadership as the new president, the association is well-positioned to continue its mission of making a positive impact in the field of heart failure nursing.
About AAHFN
The American Association of Heart Failure Nurses (AAHFN) unites professionals in the support and advancement of heart failure practice, education and research to promote optimal patient outcomes. AAHFN is dedicated to advancing nursing education, clinical practice and research with the goal of setting the standards for heart failure nursing care. Find more information about AAHFN by visiting http://www.aahfn.org and following the association on Twitter at @AAHFN or calling 888-45-AAHFN.
