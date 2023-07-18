Beat the Heat with Bath Garden Center & Nursery’s Vast Array of Shade Trees and Flowering Shrubs
Shade trees and shrubs can cool homes and offer relief from the summer sun.FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bath Garden Center & Nursery, a family-owned and operated nursery and garden center, is excited to announce that the nursery is flourishing with many wonderful trees and shrubs to help add functional beauty and value to any property.
From full-sized shade trees to dwarf fruit trees, flowering shrubs, evergreen trees, and more, countless options are just waiting to add charm to yards and make outdoor living spaces more usable and enjoyable.
- Shade Trees: Adding shade trees can provide any home with a wide variety of benefits. Besides offering shade to enjoy a cool glass of lemonade, shade trees can block sun exposure from houses, providing an eco-friendly reduction in energy bills. Shade trees also have the benefit of increasing the value of a property.
- Fruit Trees: There’s nothing like picking a fresh peach, apple, pear, nectarine, or cherry right from the privacy of a home garden. Fruit lovers can enjoy home-grown fresh fruit at their convenience. Find full-sized and dwarf-sized fruit trees. Bath Garden even has some options that can be grown in containers.
- Roses: With over 50 varieties to choose from, roses are perhaps the most popular flowering shrubs around. Roses add heavenly scent and colorful beauty to any garden. Find climbing roses, hybrid tea roses, miniature roses, and so more.
- Evergreen Trees and Shrubs: Those seeking extra privacy and sound protection can take full advantage of these low-maintenance, tall, compact trees and plants. True to their name, evergreens never lose their foliage, retaining their vibrant beauty all year long.
Bath Garden Center & Nursery is pleased to offer thousands of varieties of trees and shrubs to enhance any home in countless exciting ways. With their online ordering, delivery, and planting services, customers can enjoy the convenience of adding beauty to their homes without ever getting off the couch.
About the Company:
Bath Garden Center & Nursery, a locally owned and family-operated nursery and garden center, has proudly served Fort Collins and other communities in Northern Colorado for over 55 years. Founded in 1965, Tom Bath started it all with a pickup truck and just a few tools. Bath Garden Center & Nursery originally started out as a small landscaping company. Using property purchased simply to store trees, perennial plants, and landscaping equipment, the land quickly evolved into the thriving retail business it is today. Bath Garden Center & Nursery offers high-quality garden tools, flowers, soil, and more. All plants, vegetables, herbs, and flowers are naturally grown in Bath Garden Center & Nursery’s greenhouses or sourced from reputable growers in the area. Providing a variety of helpful and unique services such as plant delivery, houseplant potting, and landscaping services, Bath Garden Center & Nursery is available for all gardening needs.
