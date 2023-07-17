Music Artist Impacted by Bank Crash Launches Rallying Anthem “Resilient” With Help From AI
phonicBOOM Launches global premiere single, "Resilient"
A former Silicon Valley Bank employee created the ‘AI + HI Song Project’ to unite and uplift communities facing economic and social headwinds.
The future of music release will increasingly involve HI and AI collaboration. For me, it was critical in accelerating the sharing of the "Resilient" message with the communities that needed it most.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerging artist and laid off Silicon Valley Bank employee, phonicBOOM, launched the anthemic single “Resilient” to rally community solidarity in the face of economic, social and political headwinds, while leveraging OpenAI’s ChatGPT language model as a Chief Marketing Officer to guide the launch.
— phonicBOOM
Formerly a marketing professional at Silicon Valley Bank, phonicBOOM was one of almost 500 employees impacted by layoffs in June following the aftermath of the startup ecosystem-focused bank’s crash, acquisition, and re-opening by First Citizens Bank.
Initially disheartened, he leaned into inspiration and opportunity. “I realized I had the rare gift of time. Earlier, I’d written the lyrics to ‘Resilient’, inspired by individuals and communities rallying to support each other in the face of pandemics, social crises, and other headwinds.” he explains. “With much of the same happening, aggravated by mass layoffs and financial systems failing, I wanted to share hope with anyone going through a similar experience -- reminding us all that we’re not alone, and we’re most resilient when in solidarity with each other.”
But then, a twist. phonicBOOM looked somewhere new for help – artificial intelligence. “Launching everything around the music, including a brand, a narrative, a web presence, and a launch strategy – was overwhelming. Intrigued by the emergence of AI, I launched the 'AI + HI Song Project', in which I enlisted ChatGPT as my Chief Marketing Officer to guide my marketing strategy – while the music remained solely human intelligence-generated."
The unique collaboration between human creativity and AI technology served as a preview to the future of music production and marketing. "I documented my interactions with ChatGPT for 30 days as part of the project. It was a phenomenal learning experience, and a critical time saver," said phonicBOOM.
“The future of music promotion and production will increasingly resemble hybrid initiatives like this one,” shared phonicBOOM. “I’m exploring other AI and blockchain tools as well, including artist engagement platform Bonsai, artist presence platform MusicFunnels, and AI video production software Kaiber.ai. But as far as music creation goes, for the time being, I plan to stick with ‘HI’.”
“Resilient” by phonicBOOM is now available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music and 100+ other music services around the world. The song is part of an upcoming global premiere EP in development.
ABOUT phonicBOOM
phonicBOOM is a music producer aspiring to create art that resonates with the human experience, seeking to give voice to the joys, fears, and pains that define our lives…and help heal along the way. A professional marketing director, he’s helped build brands and fuel growth at Fortune 500 companies and startups.
Learn more about phonicBOOM: phonicboom.io
Learn more about the song “Resilient”: https://phonicboom.io/resilient
