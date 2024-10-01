The Harrison Players Reignite Passion in Sarah Ruhl’s Stage Kiss

Stage Kiss by Sarah Ruhl, produced by The Harrison Players, Inc.

Exploring the Blurred Lines of Life, Love and Stage Through Humor for One Weekend Only

HARRISON, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stage Kiss, a hilarious play blending romance and humor with blurred lines and stages, will be brought to life by the boundary-pushing Harrison Players , following their sold-out run of iconic rock musical HAIR earlier this year. Sarah Ruhl's witty and heartfelt comedy will be performed at the Veteran’s Memorial Building in Harrison, NY on October 18, 19 and 20.In Stage Kiss, the boundary between personal lives and the performative world of theater blurs as two actors—who were once lovers—are cast together in a romantic drama. As rehearsals progress, their real lives begin to mirror the script, raising intriguing questions about the authenticity of love and the role of performance.Director Anthony Valbiro brings his signature creative flair, introducing original elements that enhance the play’s evolving relationships and theatricality. "The beauty of this production is in its layers," Valbiro explains. "It’s a play within a play within a play. We see not only the characters’ personal stories but also the literal evolution of the stage environment, which is constructed and deconstructed in parallel with the relationships unfolding onstage."Valbiro continues, "The creative process, like life itself, is often chaotic, and this production shines a light on that. We explore questions like: What is love? When is a kiss real? Can affection be combative or vindictive? All of these complexities are part of the story, just as they are part of real life. The humor makes it all an incredibly fun ride."A Dream Team of Cast and CrewDirector Anthony Valbiro is especially proud of the talented team bringing Stage Kiss to life. "I’ve always had a dream team," he says, "From our producers Pat Tisi and Jen Angarano who have been with the team for decades, to Anthony Santora who paints the stage with light, to Laura Groven who’s a magician with props, to Stan Vogel who stage manages and will pilot the show once it’s in front of an audience, and Blake Rowe, our musical director, who wrote original music for the lyrics provided in the script."The cast includes Kevin Arthur, Adam Bloom, Amanda Bloom, Danny Charest, Taryn Comizio, Kevin Eccleston, Charles Favara, Bill Halliburton, Ken Skjeveland, and Carlie Zucker, with a special voiceover cameo by Emilie Goodrich. Valbiro reflects, "Your show lives and dies by its cast. As a director, I believe you need to shepherd and guide your actors, but also allow them the creative freedom to explore their roles. That’s when real magic happens."A Production That Mirrors Real LifeValbiro selected Stage Kiss after reading over 15 different scripts. "It’s hard to find a play that resonates on a modern level," he says. "This was a delightful find – and it makes you laugh out loud throughout the entire journey."Remarkably, some of the themes in the show have been reflected in real life for the cast and crew. "You can’t write this stuff, unless you’re Sarah Ruhl, I suppose. One of our lead actors convinced his spouse to lend us a couch for the set," Valbiro jokes. "We’ve also had some interesting moments with accents—at one point, we gave up on getting them perfect and let them evolve and pivot as they might on stage. I’m even planning my own wedding, which is the week after the show. It’s all part of the messiness of life, our perseverance, our resilience. It’s a tip of the hat to the struggles, the triumphs, and even the humorous moments all of us encounter along the way."He adds, "In experiences like these, we become close, tight-knit families. But then, just like in life, they dissolve and reform. There’s an end, but then, there’s a new beginning just over the horizon.”Reserve Your TicketsDon’t miss this hilarious and heartwarming show that explores the question: What is real, and what lasts? Stage Kiss will be performed for one weekend only at the Veteran’s Memorial Building in Harrison, NY on October 18, 19 and 20. Tickets are available now at www.harrisonplayers.org About The Harrison PlayersFounded in 1963, The Harrison Players, Inc. is a non-profit community theater organization based in Harrison, NY. The Harrison Players are entirely self-funded and self-produced, bringing innovative and exciting theater to the New York City metropolitan area for over 60 years.* Buy tickets: https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/harrisonplayers/7438 * Watch the Stage Kiss behind-the-scenes teaser: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zacgOriDx2M * Learn more about The Harrison Players: https://www.harrisonplayers.org/ * The Harrison Players on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheHarrisonPlayersInc

Stage Kiss behind-the-scenes teaser

