123 Remodeling Partners with Behr as their Preferred Supplier of Paint Products 123 Remodeling Behr

Chicago's Leading Renovation Company Selects Behr for Unmatched Quality and Durability

CHICAGO, IL, US, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 123 Remodeling, a premier remodeling general contractor serving Chicago, IL and Phoenix, AZ, is excited to announce its partnership with Behr, the renowned provider of high-quality interior and exterior paint products. This collaboration establishes Behr as the preferred supplier of paint for 123 Remodeling projects, highlighting the company's commitment to delivering exceptional craftsmanship and outstanding results to its valued clients.

Behr paint products have long been favored by homeowners, contractors, and interior designers alike. With a reputation for excellence and innovation, Behr consistently delivers exceptional paint solutions that enhance the beauty of any space while providing eco-friendly, long-lasting products.

123 Remodeling has earned a reputation as a leader in the renovation industry, renowned for its comprehensive range of services and dedication to transforming interiors into beautiful and functional spaces. By partnering with Behr, a trusted and respected paint manufacturer, 123 Remodeling gains access to a wide array of premium paint options that boast superior quality, durability, and aesthetic appeal.

Sharone Lavi, CEO of 123 Remodeling, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to partner with Behr as our preferred supplier of paint products. At 123 Remodeling, we strive to provide our clients with top-notch renovation services, and aligning ourselves with Behr ensures that we deliver the highest quality results. Behr's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and superior product performance aligns perfectly with our own values. We are confident that this partnership will enhance our ability to create stunning and enduring living spaces for our clients.”

“By partnering with Behr, 123 Remodeling gains a competitive edge in the market, leveraging our extensive product portfolio and expertise to elevate their remodeling projects to new heights. The partnership allows 123 Remodeling to provide customers with a broader selection of paint colors, finishes, and formulations that cater to various styles and preferences”, said John Juns, Pro Sales Representative of Behr Paint.

As an eco-conscious company, Behr's commitment to sustainability and responsible manufacturing practices resonates strongly with 123 Remodeling's dedication to environmental stewardship. Behr offers a wide range of low-VOC (volatile organic compounds) and zero-VOC paint options, ensuring a healthier indoor environment for both clients and contractors.

The collaboration between 123 Remodeling and Behr is poised to elevate the remodeling industry in Chicago, IL, setting new standards for excellence and customer satisfaction. By combining 123 Remodeling's expertise and Behr's premium paint products, clients can expect unparalleled results that exceed their expectations.

About 123 Remodeling:

123 Remodeling is a premier remodeling general contractor serving Chicago, IL and Phoenix, AZ. With a dedicated team of professionals and a passion for excellence, 123 Remodeling specializes in transforming spaces into beautiful and functional living areas. From kitchen and bathroom renovations to complete home remodeling, 123 Remodeling provides comprehensive services that cater to the unique needs and preferences of each client. For more information, please visit www.123remodeling.com.

About Behr:

Behr is a leading provider of high-quality interior and exterior paint products. With a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and superior product performance, Behr has been a trusted name in the industry for over 75 years. Behr's extensive range of paints and coatings offers exceptional color selection, durability, and protection for various surfaces. For more information, please visit www.behr.com.