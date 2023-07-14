123 Remodeling Announces Strategic Partnership with Home Depot, Offering Enhanced Value to Customers

123 Remodeling + Home Depot Partnership 123 Remodeling Home Depot

CHICAGO, IL, US, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 123 Remodeling, a premier remodeling general contractor operating in Chicago, IL, and Phoenix, AZ, is delighted to announce its strategic partnership with Home Depot, the largest home improvement retailer in the United States. This collaboration marks an exciting milestone for both companies, aimed at providing customers with even greater access to quality construction materials and exceptional value for their renovation projects.

As a leading renovation company known for its superior craftsmanship and customer-centric approach, 123 Remodeling constantly seeks innovative ways to enhance the remodeling experience for its clients. The partnership with Home Depot exemplifies this commitment, enabling 123 Remodeling to offer an unparalleled range of construction materials and products, further solidifying its position as a top choice for homeowners looking to transform their spaces.

Home Depot, with its extensive network of stores and vast inventory, brings unmatched expertise in home improvement and construction supplies. This strategic alliance allows 123 Remodeling to access Home Depot's comprehensive selection of high-quality products, ensuring that customers have access to the best materials for their renovation projects at competitive prices.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Home Depot in this strategic partnership,” said Lior Kahana, Managing Partner of 123 Remodeling. “This collaboration allows us to provide our customers with an even broader range of options for their remodeling needs while maintaining our commitment to quality and affordability. By leveraging Home Depot's industry-leading expertise and extensive inventory, we can enhance our customers' experience and ensure they receive exceptional value on their construction materials.”

Through this partnership, customers of 123 Remodeling will enjoy several benefits, including access to Home Depot's vast range of construction materials, competitive pricing, and the convenience of streamlined procurement processes. Additionally, the collaboration will enable 123 Remodeling to leverage Home Depot's expertise in sustainable and energy-efficient products, furthering its commitment to environmentally responsible remodeling solutions.

“We are excited to partner with 123 Remodeling, a respected and trusted name in the renovation industry,” said Aimee Parra, Senior Account Representative at Home Depot. “Our shared commitment to delivering exceptional quality and customer satisfaction makes this collaboration a natural fit. Together, we will empower homeowners to achieve their remodeling goals by providing them with access to the best products, pricing, and expertise available.”

The strategic partnership between 123 Remodeling and Home Depot is set to revolutionize the remodeling landscape in Chicago, IL, and Phoenix, AZ, by offering homeowners unmatched convenience, value, and a vast array of construction materials. Both companies are committed to ensuring a seamless experience for customers, from project conception to completion.

For more information about 123 Remodeling and its range of remodeling services, please visit https://123remodeling.com

About 123 Remodeling:

123 Remodeling is a leading general contractor specializing in residential and commercial remodeling services in Chicago, IL, and Phoenix, AZ. With a focus on exceptional craftsmanship and customer satisfaction, 123 Remodeling offers a wide range of renovation solutions, including kitchen and bathroom remodeling, basement finishing, home additions, and more.

About Home Depot:

Home Depot is the largest home improvement retailer in the United States, offering a comprehensive selection of construction materials, tools, and supplies. With a commitment to quality, value, and customer service, Home Depot serves homeowners, contractors, and DIY enthusiasts across the country through its extensive network of stores and online platforms.