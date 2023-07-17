Lieutenant Firefighter Starts New Writing Career
William Mierzejewski Writes Young Adult Adventure and Horror SeriesCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As a lieutenant firefighter and emergency medical technician, Chicago resident William Mierzejewski knows how to play the role of the hero, but now his 10-year-old son gets a chance to save the day in a new young adult horror book that Mierzejewski has written.
Published by eBooks2go, "The Local Legend of Iron River" is the first installment of the Liam and Book Series, a paranormal adventure series of books that feature his children as the main characters. In Mierzejewski’s debut novel, Liam is sleeping at his family’s lake house when suddenly he is startled by a chilling howl outside his bedroom window. When he looks out into the woods, a giant beast with terrifying yellow eyes leers back at him. Horrified, Liam sprints to his dad to wake him up and show him the monster outside his window. Of course, the beast vanished when they get back to Liam’s room, and his father reassures Liam that it was just his imagination. But Liam knows what he saw.
Later, strange things start happening in the town near the family’s lake house and Liam and his friends hear about an old werewolf legend. Could there really be a werewolf in Iron River? With no adults believing him, it’s up to Liam and his friends to find the beast before it’s too late.
William Mierzejewski’s passion for writing started at Benedictine University during his junior and senior years. Mierzejewski’s biggest writing influences were R.L. Stine and the Hardy Boys Mysteries author Franklin W. Dixon. The idea for the Liam and Boo series began while Mierzejewski and his family were vacationing in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and it blossomed into a thrilling adventure novel for young adolescents.
“I’ve always enjoyed writing but considered it to be just a fun hobby. One night while my family and I were vacationing in Iron River, Michigan, I was sitting alone at the end of the dock. The summer day was warm, but the temperature really cooled down that night. As I looked across the lake, the full moon was rising over the trees and fog began to form off the lake. In the distance I heard what I thought to be the howls of wolves. I thought this is perfect setting for a spooky story, so I started writing that evening. From there, The Liam and Boo Series was born.”
Although Mierzejewski’s son is terrified of werewolves, Liam still loves to cheer for the Chicago Wolves hockey team in Rosemont and hopes they make it back to the Calder Cup next year.
“The Local Legend of Iron River” is now available in paperback and eBook formats worldwide, and a thrilling summer read for teens and preteens. Mierzejewski expects to complete the next chapter of the Liam and Boo Series in the spring of 2024.
About William Mierzejewski
William A. Mierzejewski likes to go by Bill when he is back home in Chicago, Illinois. Or simply Dad when he's with his family. He is a proud family man who's married to the love of his life, Ann, and blessed with his two children, Liam and Becca (Boo).
Bill enjoyed writing while attending college, but his professional life began in his early twenties when he became a full-time firefighter/EMT. For the last fifteen years, he has proudly worked as a full-time firefighter/EMT for a large Midwest fire department.
