eBooks2go Publishes New Motivational Self-help Book
Mark Estes’ transformational read will help readers be better at everyday lifeSCHAUMBURG, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- eBooks2go is excited to announce the release of “Do Better! Be Better!”, a motivational self-help book by Mark Estes that will help you realize your dreams and transform into a better version of yourself. This is Estes’ first ever book.
It is often said that having the right attitude can make all the difference. However, “Do Better! Be Better!” also suggests that there also must be a burning desire to give us the push we need. Estes said, “Based on all of my research and experience the most important factor for success is a strong desire. Without it, there is no inspiration, motivation or driving force to make things happen.”
To help fuel the desire inside us, “Do Better! Be Better!” provides readers with numerous inspirational quotes, an appendix of talents to help you find your gifts, a list of good deeds to perform and even goal-setting worksheets. Estes’ book also contains a series of eye-opening questions that will identify your main source of motivation.
Estes admits that it took him some time to achieve his lifelong goals and be better, but he hopes he can help future generations get an early start and reminds us we can all do better and be better!
Estes said, “Maybe if I had read the right book decades ago, I would have been inspired to get more of my goals accomplished earlier in life. I hope you will find some inspiration, motivation and wisdom that helps you do better and be better or at least do so faster!”
“Do Better! Be Better!” is available in paperback and eBook formats worldwide.
About eBooks2go
eBooks2go, located in Schaumburg, Ill., was founded in 2011. eBooks2go provides eBook conversion services for publishers and offers independent authors services such as book publishing, eBook distribution and marketing, sales tracking, app and website development, editing, cover designs and much more! eBooks2go also operates from India offices located in Chennai and Hyderabad. For more information on eBooks2go, visit www.ebooks2go.net.
About Mark Estes
Mark D. Estes grew up in the small town of Mattapoisett, Massachusetts, where he still lives with his wife of 26 years, Evelyn and two stepsons-one of which he adopted. His interests include science, sales, motivational speaking and volunteer work. He has helped support The Salvation Army and The American Cancer Society and co-founded The Brain Tumor Support Group of Maine.
Throughout his life, Mark has been a dedicated student of self-improvement. He's learned from the greats such as Napoleon Hill, Earl Nightingale, Zig Ziglar and Harvey Mackay. Additionally, Mark has spent hundreds of hours on research, attended sales seminars, read dozens of books and taken life coach training so he can help his clients in the construction industry grow their business and improve their quality of life.
Mark is often told that he has the gift of encouragement. His goal is to use it to help others achieve success and be the best they can be.
