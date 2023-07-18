Youthful Savings Launches Summer Program to Expand Youth Workforce Development in Business, Finance, and Technology

Through a collaboration with the New York City Department of Youth and Community Development, Youthful Savings will impact more than 1,500 youth!

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Partnering with this year’s Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP), overseen by the NYC Department of Youth and Community Development, Youthful Savings (YS) will implement their socioeconomic empowerment EdTech, The Learning Marketplace (TLM), to educate more than 1,500 youth. TLM’s learning platform offers innovative, self-paced learning exercises and instructor-led Live Experiences. TLM provides learning exercises on finance, college planning, entrepreneurship, technology, personal development, and other relevant real-world skills. With TLM in this year’s SYEP, youth will learn essential workforce development skills, including transferable business, communication, technology, and finance skills.

The customized program, running July 5 to August 11, offers a comprehensive selection of learning exercises, including the award-winning “My Own Business Challenge” and other self-paced modules in subjects like mental well-being, bitcoin/blockchain, emotional intelligence, communication skills, and other real-world skills. The program “Youth Entrepreneurship for a More Inclusive Global Economy” collectively allows youth to engage in the economy at a young age and become the next generation of world citizens and business owners. All graduates of this custom program from TLM can become real entrepreneurs through the Youthful Savings Marketplace (YSM) and receive continuous business investment through YS’s Community Investment Fund(CIF). As youth buy and sell to each other on YSM, they contribute 10% of their earnings to the CIF. YS is committed to the concept of kind capitalism through bottom-up economics and believes the next generation of world citizens can recreate the world economy to be more fair and inclusive.

The program "Youth Entrepreneurship for a More Inclusive Economy" aims to impact more than 1,500 young individuals from NYC who have subscribed to TLM by providing education, community building, and workforce development skills. Through a combination of tailored programs, YS can further expand its community of young entrepreneurs, ultimately contributing to the growth, development, and success of New York City and beyond.

YS will also host an in-person Lunch and Learn Series at Sauce Restaurant in Manhattan with a comprehensive list of guest speakers. The restaurant owner, and guest speaker, Adam Elzer, has supported many YS community events. “Sauce Restaurant is an Italian restaurant in the heart of the Lower East Side. At Sauce, we believe in supporting our community and nourishing members of our community through healthy, delicious food and supporting groups like Youthful Savings. The youth are our future; the more tools and support we can give to help them succeed as they grow, the better our community will become.” Other guest speakers include Assistant VP of Enrollment at CUNY College of Staten Island, Alexander Scott, Associate Provost for Enrollment at SUNY Stony Brook, Richard Beatty, and Financial Advisor at Northeast Financial Network, Mike Radovich. With the addition of our guest speakers, youth can learn from experienced and successful business owners and higher learning professionals about the importance of developing real-world skills, connections, and community development.

YS extends its gratitude for the generous support of its sponsors: Northeast Financial Network, Aequitas Tax, Virtual-Q, the College of Staten Island - The City University of New York, and The State University of New York - Stony Brook. Thanks to their support and the New York City Department of Youth and Community Development, YS can positively impact youth to become the next generation of world citizens that solve problems and create lasting system change for future generations.

About Youthful Savings:

Youthful Savings is a learning ecosystem dedicated to socioeconomic empowerment through mental well-being, economic empowerment, and community development. Youthful Savings provides youth with online education through The Learning Marketplace and a platform to create global online businesses. Through Youthful Savings, youth can create a more inclusive global economy. For more information, visit www.youthfulsavings.com