Record-Breaking Heat Wave Elevates Concerns About Toxic Blue-Green Algae

Parents and Pet Owners Urged to Heed Warnings Signs

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The extreme heat scorching large swaths of the U.S. is elevating concerns for a potentially more severe harmful algae season. Outbreaks of toxic algae arrived earlier than normal in many parts of the U.S. this year, and water scientists are urging parents, swimmers, and pet owners to check for health advisories before heading to their favorite swimming hole, and to look for signs of toxic algae once there.

“We want people to be aware and to stay safe as they cool off in area lakes, rivers, and reservoirs this summer,” said Eyal Harel, CEO, BlueGreen Water Technologies (BlueGreen). “Hotter temperatures can increase the frequency and intensity of harmful algal blooms, which produce dangerous toxins that can sicken people and even kill pets.”

Outbreaks of toxic cyanobacteria, commonly known as blue-green algae, are increasing in frequency and intensity and, in some locations, lasting year round. Cyanobacteria can multiply rapidly and form blooms in warmer temperatures, when excess nutrients and pollutants are present in the water. These out-of-control eruptions produce dangerous toxins that can sicken people and pets, contaminate seafood and drinking water, drive down property values and hurt businesses, livelihoods, and local economies.

“If you see a bluish-green film on the surface of the water or floating mats of biomass or scum, leave the area,” said Dr. Jessica Frost, Scientific Director, BlueGreen. “Keep in mind, the risks posed by toxic algae are not isolated to water; toxins may also be present along the shoreline and can become airborne and cause respiratory distress in some people and animals.”

“Before allowing children and pets to play near the water, examine the shoreline for obvious signs of dried blooms, being mindful that these dead cells may still contain extremely high levels of toxin,” said Lucia Ross, CMO, BlueGreen. “Dogs are especially vulnerable. If you are on a lake or beach and discover the remnants of a dead bloom, especially if you are with your pet, leave the area immediately. Rinse the pet with clean water and take the animal to the vet immediately as a precaution.”

BlueGreen remediates harmful algal blooms using a floating algaecide to target the toxic species and spark a biological signal known as “programmed cell death” within the colony. The toxic cells die and sink to the sediment, allowing an array of biodiverse species and nontoxic algae to take over the ecological niche.

To protect your family and pets from harmful algal blooms this summer:

• Know before you go. Check for advisories before you head to the lake and avoid contact with the water when warnings are posted.

• Stay out if the water is discolored, smells bad, or has foam or scum on the surface.

• Examine the shoreline for evidence of dried algal blooms. Dead blooms may still contain toxins.

• Do not fish, boat, or play water sports when harmful algae are present.

• Immediately rinse exposed skin with clear water.

• Keep pets out of the water.

• Wear gloves and rinse animals immediately after contact with infected water.

• Do not wash dishes or camping gear in water bodies.

• Wash hands thoroughly before preparing food.

• When in doubt, stay out!

To spot harmful algal blooms:

• Water color appears bright green, blue-green, or red.

• Waterbody has slimy plants, foam, scum, or mats floating on the surface.

• Smells musty, fishy, or like rotten eggs, septic, or gasoline.

About BlueGreen Water Technologies:

BlueGreen Water Technologies is leading the charge in helping preserve and promote life on Earth. We are restoring, safeguarding, and optimizing the health, safety, accessibility, and biodiversity of waterbodies worldwide – including their wildlife, aquatic life, ecosystems, and economies – by pioneering and applying proven scientific ingenuity and deep tech solutions. BlueGreen is the first and only company in the world to develop, obtain regulatory approval for, and commercialize a technology suite that reverses the effects of climate change in water bodies and drastically reduces greenhouse gas levels. The multidisciplinary team of BlueGreen experts is exposing the secrets of lakes and oceans – detecting, analyzing, preventing and remediating some of the most complex and dynamic problems that plague the world’s water systems.