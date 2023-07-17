Others Trade for Hope Debuts Sustainable, Stylish, Fairly Traded Products At Shoppe Object’s New York Home and Gift Show
Niche-makers, emerging brands, and inspired, innovative products lure prospective buyers to Shoppe Object’s show
We cannot underestimate the difference that dignified work and a global partnership can have to change the course of someone’s life and the lives of their children.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, AMERICA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Others Trade for Hope—a global social justice initiative of The Salvation Army—is debuting its sustainably produced, stylish, and fairly traded products in Shoppe Object’s home and gift trade show this August in New York City. Niche-makers, emerging brands, and inspired, innovative products lure prospective buyers to Shoppe Object’s show.
— April Foster, Others Director
As a leader in “slow fashion,” the stage is set for Others to share its artisans’ handmade products along with their stories of hope, dignity, and independence while capturing the hearts of the A-to-Z roster of influential buyers and retailers. Others unique handmade products are fairly traded, ethically produced, and often made with local, sustainable materials such as sisal plants, jute, fig leaves, and local albizia saman wood. All products are created by hand, whether hand-loomed, hand-woven, hand-carved, or hand-embroidered.
Others is committed to creating jobs to end and alleviate poverty. Many formerly trafficked or exploited women and men in vulnerable communities in Kenya and Bangladesh are now passionate and determined artisans for Others. As these artisans rise up from poverty, nearly 80% have created small businesses in their communities. Those who were once despairing now make beautiful products that are sold worldwide. Their stories are based on hope and determination, as many have earned income to care for their families, build homes, and send their children to school.
“At Others, we are proud to provide high-quality, handcrafted gifts, support artisans, and provide a global platform to sell their creations. We cannot underestimate the difference that dignified work and a global partnership can have to change the course of someone’s life and the lives of their children.” –April Foster, Others Director.
Others webshop features 160 home, kitchen, travel, accessories, scarves, and seasonal items. The show is an ideal entry point for Others to showcase their signature embroidered red, gold, and blue hearts, handcrafted angels, hand-woven sisal purses, jute coasters, wooden candle holders, woven baskets, embroidered totes, pouches and coin purses, and one-of-a-kind wristlets, all created by Kenyan and Bangladesh artisans.
Shoppe Object’s trade show is open from August 13-15, 2023, from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Visit Others booth F108 at Pier 36 in downtown Manhattan, 299 South St., New York, NY 10002.
About Others Trade for Hope
Others Trade for Hope (Others) is a Salvation Army initiative creating jobs for women and men to escape poverty and human trafficking in Africa and South Asia by creating handmade, fairly traded products in safe working conditions. For over 25 years, Others has trained and empowered women to develop an artisan trade resulting in intricate, desirable apparel, accessories, home & kitchen items, and seasonal products. With more than 1200 artisans, Others aims to create a pathway to independence for artisans to support themselves and their families for generations. For more information, visit www.tradeforhope.com and follow us on Instagram and Facebook at @OthersUSA. Contact April Foster, Director of USA Trade for Hope, for interviews at April.Foster@use.salvationarmy.org.
About The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army annually helps more than 25 million people in America overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at over 7,000 centers of operation around the country. In 2021, The Salvation Army was ranked #2 on the list of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy. For more information about supporting The Salvation Army or your local service centers, visit https://easternusa.salvationarmy.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.
