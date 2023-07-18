Lydonia Technologies Announces Impressive Q2 Business Results

WESTWOOD, MA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lydonia Technologies, the leading provider of hyperautomation software and solutions, today released financial and business results for the quarter ending June 30, 2023.

"We are delighted by the business results we achieved in the second quarter," Kevin Scannell, Founder & CEO, Lydonia Technologies stated. "The substantial increase in revenue and customer base is a testament to the unwavering dedication and expertise of our talented team. We are steadfast in our commitment to providing innovative hyperautomaton solutions that enable our clients to fuel business transformation and accomplish their objectives."

"We are dedicated to sustaining consistent and profitable growth, and we are fully confident in our ability to achieve our goals and generate value for our stakeholders," Michael Bent, CFO, Lydonia Technologies said. "Our focus remains on enhancing operational efficiency and making strategic investments in areas of growth, positioning ourselves for long-term success."

Second Quarter Highlights:

• 33% year-over-year increase in revenue

• 111% quarter-over-quarter and 348% year-over-year growth in new business revenue

• 94% year-over-year uptick in services sales

• 134% quarter-over-quarter increase in software sales

• 125% year-over-year uptick in the number of customers

Other Key Highlights:

Lydonia Technologies made strategic additions to its leadership team by hiring Gregg Hedstrom as Chief Revenue Officer and Ed Walsh as Chief Data Officer. Their expertise and experience will contribute to the company's continued success and growth.

The organization also launched the Strategic Consulting Council, a team comprised of former C-level executives, senior digital and intelligent automation practitioners, and business process transformation leaders. This council is key to Lydonia Technologies' commitment to providing clients with practical insights and driving tangible business outcomes.

About Us

Lydonia Technologies, the Hyperautomation Company, partners with customers to channel the power of automation to analyze, automate, simplify, and innovate. By leveraging our expertise in Intelligent Automation, Data and Analytics, we empower businesses to transform their operations and capitalize on their most valuable assets: people, time, and data. Our comprehensive suite of capabilities in Intelligent Automation enables streamlined and efficient processes, reduced manual efforts and increased productivity. Our advanced Data Analytics solutions create and automate the implementation of actionable insights. By partnering with Lydonia Technologies, customers unlock enhanced innovation, improve decision-making, mitigate risk, and accelerate revenue growth, resulting in superior customer and employee experiences. To learn more, please visit www.lydoniatech.com.