Factacy and Chitkara University Join Hands to Accelerate AI Revolution in Indian Startup Ecosystem
We are thrilled to partner with Chitkara University. Together, we will create a robust ecosystem that empowers startups with AI tech of tomorrow and propels India's startup landscape to new heights.”GURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gurgaon, 17th July 2023 - Factacy Private Limited, a fast growing AI as a Service (AIaaS) company specializing in Augmented Analytics solutions, is thrilled to announce a transformative partnership with Chitkara University, a renowned academic institution. This collaboration signifies a momentous convergence of academia and industry, propelling the AI revolution within the vibrant Indian startup ecosystem.
— Inderjit Singh Makkar, Founder and CEO of Factacy Private Limited.
Factacy Private Limited, known for its expertise in providing Augmented Analytics solutions, assists businesses and venture capitalists globally in making data-driven decisions and driving growth. By utilizing transformative Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence alternatives, Factacy uncovers valuable insights from data, enabling accurate decision-making and propelling businesses forward.
Chitkara University, one of North India's largest and most esteemed universities, has been a catalyst for academic excellence, entrepreneurship and innovation. With a strong focus on interdisciplinary applied research and a commitment to nurturing entrepreneurial talent, Chitkara University is renowned for its contributions to the development of India's startup ecosystem.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Factacy Private Limited and Chitkara University in the presence of Sh. Inderjit Makkar, Director – Factacy Pvt. Ltd. And Sh. Piyush Garg, Vice President, CEED (Centre for Entrepreneurship Education and Development), Chitkara University marks a momentous step towards fostering collaboration and innovation. This partnership aims to revolutionize the Indian startup ecosystem by leveraging the combined power of academia and industry in the field of AI.
The objective of this collaboration is to empower startups by providing them with new age AI technologies and expertise. Factacy Private Limited will bring its AIaaS capabilities, advanced data analytics, and bespoke AI solutions to startups, unlocking their potential for growth and success. Chitkara University will contribute its academic excellence, research capabilities, and entrepreneurial ecosystem, ensuring that startups receive comprehensive support throughout their journey.
By combining the resources and knowledge of both organizations, the collaboration will drive the adoption of AI technologies, enabling startups to make data-driven decisions, improve operational efficiency, and accelerate their growth trajectory. This partnership will bridge the gap between academia and industry, fostering a collaborative environment where research and innovation thrive.
"We are thrilled to partner with Chitkara University, a prestigious institution that shares our vision for fostering innovation and driving the AI revolution," said Inderjit Singh Makkar, Founder and CEO of Factacy Private Limited. "Deep synergies and active collaboration with new age ventures like Factacy are going to propel India's Innovation ecosystem while giving the realistic catalytic growth to the economy. Together, we aim to create a robust ecosystem that empowers upcoming entrepreneurs and India's startup landscape to new heights", said Piyush Garg, Vice President, CEED (Centre for Entrepreneurship Education and Development), Chitkara University
This partnership signifies the collective commitment of Factacy Private Limited and Chitkara University to shape the future of the Indian startup ecosystem. By leveraging their expertise and resources, both organizations will play a pivotal role in unlocking the potential of AI and driving technological advancements across industries.
About Factacy Private Limited:
Factacy Private Limited is an innovative ‘AI as a Service’ (AIaaS) company dedicated to providing Augmented Analytics solutions to businesses and venture capitalists globally. By leveraging cutting-edge Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence alternatives, Factacy empowers organizations with valuable insights derived from data, enabling data-driven decision-making and driving growth.
About Chitkara University:
Chitkara University, one of North India's largest and most esteemed universities, is renowned for its academic excellence, interdisciplinary applied research, and commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship. With a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem and a strong focus on nurturing talent, Chitkara University has been instrumental in shaping India's startup landscape.
For more information, please visit www.factacy.ai and www.chitkara.edu.in
