California Tortilla Celebrates Being Extra With A Summer “Be Extra” Bucket List Challenge
The most extra people will be entered to win free burritos for a yearPOTOMAC, MD, USA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- California Tortilla, the “California Style” Mexican food franchise, is embracing its extra side this summer with the launch of the “Be Extra” Bucket List challenge. From July 17-31, California Tortilla invites guests to embark on a series of “adding a little extra” tasks that will be rewarded with free food, Burrito Bucks Loyalty Rewards, and the chance to win free burritos for a year.
Customers can pick up the bucket list at any CalTort location starting Monday, July 17th. This card features a range of tasks, including indulging in the flavorful Bangkok Shrimp, adding a cookie or brownie to a meal, quenching their thirst with a refreshing beverage and more. After completing a task, guests should kindly ask the cashier to stamp their card at the register.
Guests can complete bonus entries by sharing photos of their favorite Cal Tort meal or striking a pose in front of the iconic Wall of Flame on social media. To receive credit for bonus entries, guests must tag @CalTort on social media and use #beextra.
“Going that extra mile is what we’re all about at California Tortilla. From the extra time we take to prepare our housemade recipes to the over-the-top wall of flame, we wanted to celebrate that “extra spirit” by offering a unique and enjoyable way to earn rewards this summer while dining with us,” said Robert Phillips, President of California Tortilla.
Guests should send a photo of their completed card, along with their Burrito Elito number, to flavor@caltort.com by Aug. 6 to redeem their reward based on the number of stamps they receive. Those who received 9 or more stamps will get $10 Burrito Bucks loaded to their account and be automatically entered for the chance to win free burritos for a year.
To view the complete “Be Extra” Bucket List challenges and read the terms of agreement, visit https://californiatortilla.com/introducing-the-beextra-bucket-list-summer-challenge/.
About California Tortilla®
California Tortilla® is a unique fast casual restaurant franchise that serves “California style” Mexican food. Since 1995, California Tortilla, adoringly known by fans as Cal Tort, has brought a fresh perspective to Mexican food through offering bold and exciting flavor profiles, while offering only the best quality. With 38 locations, the Chef-Inspired menu continues to delight customers throughout the United States.
