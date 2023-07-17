Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,118 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,466 in the last 365 days.

California Tortilla Celebrates Being Extra With A Summer “Be Extra” Bucket List Challenge

The most extra people will be entered to win free burritos for a year

POTOMAC, MD, USA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- California Tortilla, the “California Style” Mexican food franchise, is embracing its extra side this summer with the launch of the “Be Extra” Bucket List challenge. From July 17-31, California Tortilla invites guests to embark on a series of “adding a little extra” tasks that will be rewarded with free food, Burrito Bucks Loyalty Rewards, and the chance to win free burritos for a year.

Customers can pick up the bucket list at any CalTort location starting Monday, July 17th. This card features a range of tasks, including indulging in the flavorful Bangkok Shrimp, adding a cookie or brownie to a meal, quenching their thirst with a refreshing beverage and more. After completing a task, guests should kindly ask the cashier to stamp their card at the register.

Guests can complete bonus entries by sharing photos of their favorite Cal Tort meal or striking a pose in front of the iconic Wall of Flame on social media. To receive credit for bonus entries, guests must tag @CalTort on social media and use #beextra.

“Going that extra mile is what we’re all about at California Tortilla. From the extra time we take to prepare our housemade recipes to the over-the-top wall of flame, we wanted to celebrate that “extra spirit” by offering a unique and enjoyable way to earn rewards this summer while dining with us,” said Robert Phillips, President of California Tortilla.

Guests should send a photo of their completed card, along with their Burrito Elito number, to flavor@caltort.com by Aug. 6 to redeem their reward based on the number of stamps they receive. Those who received 9 or more stamps will get $10 Burrito Bucks loaded to their account and be automatically entered for the chance to win free burritos for a year.

To view the complete “Be Extra” Bucket List challenges and read the terms of agreement, visit https://californiatortilla.com/introducing-the-beextra-bucket-list-summer-challenge/.

For more information about the menu, locations and franchise opportunities, visit www.californiatortilla.com or follow on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter @CalTort.

About California Tortilla®
California Tortilla® is a unique fast casual restaurant franchise that serves “California style” Mexican food. Since 1995, California Tortilla, adoringly known by fans as Cal Tort, has brought a fresh perspective to Mexican food through offering bold and exciting flavor profiles, while offering only the best quality. With 38 locations, the Chef-Inspired menu continues to delight customers throughout the United States.

Media Contact:

Brianne Barbakoff
Ink Link Marketing
+1 786-605-9228
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

You just read:

California Tortilla Celebrates Being Extra With A Summer “Be Extra” Bucket List Challenge

Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more