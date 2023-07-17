Sweetworldofnails announce the new Autumn, Halloween and Christmas Collections
The inspiration for the new collections belongs to The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coco movies.
The demand for nail decoration from Halloween to the end of Christmas is the highest of the year, and Nightmare before Christmas, Coco and the Catrinas a worldwide benchmark”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sweetworldofnails announce the new Autumn, Halloween and Christmas Collections, available already in their online store and which will be presented in the next sectorial trade fairs.
— Kito, Founder of www.sweetworldofnails.com
The story behind the new collections is based in famous movies that have been inspiring the world for years, The Nighmare before Christmas and Coco.
The Nightmare Before Christmas is the perfect movie to combat the Halloween hangover and prepare for Christmas. But it is also a source of inspiration to create a special look for these dates. It's a movie that appears in both the Halloween and Christmas marathon tv listings. Therefore, it is the perfect movie to watch on November 1st. That day when many are still hungover from Halloween and others already begin preparations for the Christmas holidays. And of course, throughout the Christmas period until new year.
But the most important achievement of this film is that it became a classic and an aesthetic reference for several generations forever. Uniting Halloween and Christmas is inspiration for costumes, makeup, and any element of the image, including nail decoration.
Then Coco arrived, and Halloween was expanded with the concept of the Mexican “Dia de Muertos”, and all the aesthetics of the Catrinas and their happy and positive definition of death and reencounter with loved ones.
These two films have defined the last decades and have flooded the aesthetics of holidays such as Halloween and Christmas all over the world. The costumes of the characters from A Nightmare at Christmas and Coco, together with the Catrinas, are massively used on Halloween, and at Christmas this image is used in its Christmas version.
The same thing happens in the world of nail decoration, the market has been flooded with products with these motifs and nail studios are massively required these characters and elements by their clients.
The founder of Sweetworldofnails tells us: "The demand for nail decoration from Halloween to the end of Christmas is the highest of the year, and Nightmare before Christmas, Coco and the Catrinas a worldwide benchmark"
