Nails, a business that moves billions of euros

Sweetworldofnails Autumn Nail Decoration Art Rosalia Nail Decoration Cardi B Nail Decoration

With a global market value estimated at USD 19,1 billion, it is clear that, in a matter of manicures, scratching and winning everything is just starting.

During the pandemic, with everybody trapped at home, we had a huge increase of sales of nails decoration products because people was making their own nails at home to feel good” — Kito, Founder of www.sweetworldofnails.com