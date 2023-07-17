Opportunities Abound for Sponsors and Exhibitors at the MarketsandMarkets Next-Gen Immuno Oncology Conference
Over the past 6 years, Marketsandmarkets Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology conference has become the leading annual meeting focusing on the next wave of biotherapeuticsFRANKFURT, HESSE, GERMANY, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MarketsandMarkets is thrilled to announce the early sponsors for the upcoming Next-Gen Immuno Oncology Conference, scheduled to take place on 5th - 6th October 2023 in Frankfurt, Germany. The event promises to be a platform where industry leaders, researchers, and experts in the field of immuno oncology can come together to exchange knowledge, explore innovative strategies, and discuss the latest advancements in the field.
Enquire Now: https://events.marketsandmarkets.com/immuno-oncology-conference-germany/enquiry
We are delighted to have Veracyte on board as the Silver Sponsor for the Next-Gen Immuno Oncology Conference.
Veracyte is a pioneering, global diagnostics company that improves patient care by answering important clinical questions to inform diagnosis and treatment decisions. Our growing menu of advanced diagnostic tests helps patients avoid risky, costly procedures and interventions, and accelerate time to appropriate treatment. Veracyte offers customized multi-omics tools and expertise to our biopharmaceutical partners, helping them advance their therapeutic discovery, development and commercialization programs.
As a Silver Sponsor, Veracyte will have prominent branding and recognition throughout the conference. Veracyte will also have the opportunity to showcase its cutting-edge solutions and engage with key stakeholders in the immuno oncology industry.
ANGLE, a leading medical technology company, and Revvity, a renowned provider of digital healthcare solutions, have joined us as Speaking Sponsors. ANGLE is a liquid biopsy company focused on the enrichment and analysis of circulating tumour cells (CTCs) from patient blood to enable non-invasive biomarker testing. Our patented Parsortix® system (RUO) captures a broad range of CTCs, including mesenchymal CTCs, and clusters.
ANGLE has GCLP laboratories in the UK and the US offering comprehensive BioPharma CTC enrichment and analysis services. ANGLE’s highly experienced assay development team would welcome discussing your clinical study biomarker requirements.
Revvity, at Revvity, “impossible” is inspiration, and “can’t be done” is a call to action. Revvity provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise, and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. Revvity is revolutionizing what’s possible in healthcare, with specialized focus areas in translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics and more. With 2022 revenue of more than $3 billion and over 11,000 employees, Revvity serves customers across pharmaceutical and biotech, diagnostic labs, academia, and governments. It is part of the S&P 500 index and has customers in more than 190 countries. The company was previously affiliated with PerkinElmer, Inc.
Become a Sponsor: https://events.marketsandmarkets.com/immuno-oncology-conference-germany/become-sponsor
The Next-Gen Immuno Oncology Conference offers a wide range of opportunities for sponsors, exhibitors, and speakers alike. By aligning with this prestigious event, sponsors can gain unparalleled brand exposure, showcase their products and services to a highly targeted audience, and forge valuable partnerships with key decision-makers in the immune-oncology sector. Exhibitors will have dedicated spaces to display their innovative solutions, attracting potential clients and collaborators. Speaking opportunities enable experts to share their knowledge, insights, and research findings, establishing themselves as thought leaders in the field.
In addition to the comprehensive exposure, sponsors, exhibitors, and speakers will also benefit from networking sessions, one-on-one meetings, and panel discussions, providing a platform for meaningful collaborations and fostering innovation. This event is a must-attend for organizations looking to enhance their presence in the immune-oncology landscape and tap into the immense opportunities offered by this rapidly evolving field.
CURIOUS ABOUT THE SPONSORSHIP PACKAGE DETAILS?
EXPLORE AND REGISTER TODAY!
About MarketsandMarkets™ Conferences
One of the world's top companies for B2B conferences, summits, and corporate events is MarketsandMarkets™ Conferences. Our events give business executives, decision-makers, and subject-matter experts a forum for networking, knowledge exchange, and discussion of the most recent advancements in their specialised industries. We provide coverage for many different areas, including pharmaceuticals, healthcare, biotechnology, information technology, and many more. Excellent delegates from all over the world, such as Fortune 500 firms, SMEs, startups, and others, regularly attend our events.
We bring together top experts from academia, business, and government at our conferences to share knowledge and best practices, talk about opportunities and problems, and examine new trends and technology. Our conferences are geared towards offering high-quality and informative content.
We at MarketsandMarkets Conferences are dedicated to giving our attendees the most beneficial and educational experience we can. We are committed to providing events that beyond the expectations of our participants and work hard to foster an environment that fosters collaboration, creativity, and thought leadership. Discover the most recent trends, innovations, and best practices in your sector by attending our upcoming conference.
Contact US:
Nayantara Patil
MarketsandMarkets
+91 70305 60809
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other