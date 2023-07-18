New licensing regulations in Edinburgh and London affect both long and short-stay accommodation options for travellers.
EINPresswire.com/ -- New licensing regulations in Edinburgh and London affect both long and short-stay accommodation options for travellers.
Edinburgh is a city with strict regulations around short-term lets that are likely to have a significant effect on both the short- and extended-stay sector and on tourism in general. The Scottish Government’s intention was to regulate the market and ensure adequate safety standards as in the private rental sector. However, the new rules are likely to act as a disincentive to non-professionals dealing in single-property vacation lets, reducing both the diversity of accommodation and how much is available.
The new regulations in Edinburgh may impact large events such as the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August, as well as the peak summer season. There are other events here throughout the year, including the Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival. Availability is already at a premium, and there are correspondingly high accommodation prices for both guests and performers.
The evolving regulatory environment in London may also affect short-and extended-stay accommodation in the same way. The availability of short-term accommodation in the capital is also subject to the usual high demand during the regular summer season for tourists and graduate programmes, as well as during events such as Wimbledon and the London Marathon.
For more on current factors, including legislation, that are impacting the supply of short-term rental accommodation and how this is affecting the extended-stay sector in ten global locations, please see the white paper released by Situ, the global extended-stay accommodation agency. The paper is based on recent research with industry leaders and accommodation partners across Situ’s global supply chain.
Phil Stapleton, Situ’s Founder and CEO says, “Whether short- or long-term accommodation is required, and wherever in the world it is needed, it is becoming increasingly evident that there are similar challenges around changing regulatory environments presenting themselves in each market. Even greater collaboration across the sector would be welcome. By promoting a better understanding among a broader audience, we will position the sector favourably to avoid limitations as the industry continues to grow.”
“Each location has its own nuances and challenges right now,” says Rebecca Gonzaga, Situ’s Managing Director. “Thankfully, we have the understanding expertise, resources, and capability to guide our clients through these to secure quality accommodation that meets their requirements.”
Situ has a wide range of accommodation options in London, Edinburgh, and worldwide, with over 10,000 accommodation partners, 32,000 buildings, and over 219,000 front doors, spread across more than 2,500 locations in over 140 countries.
About Situ
Since 2008, Situ has been helping companies and organisations find the perfect accommodation for people when they're on the move.
Situ offers a single point of contact for booking quality accommodation in over 140 countries worldwide.
About Situ
Since 2008, Situ has been helping companies and organisations find the perfect accommodation for people when they’re on the move. Project team, corporate traveller, relocation assignee, global nomad – the title doesn’t matter. They’re all individuals who need somewhere to call home – when they aren’t at home. And that’s what Situ does all day, every day – working to make finding and booking serviced accommodation effortless.
Situ offers a single point of contact for booking quality accommodation in over 140 countries worldwide.
