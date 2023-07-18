3 prominent Microsoft ISV Development Centers join forces to accelerate adoption of Microsoft Telemetry services

MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Ciellos, together with two other prominent Microsoft ISV development centers, Cloud Ready Software and Innova Advanced Consulting, launched the Microsoft Telemetry Success workshop series. This set of four two-hour workshops, spread across four weeks, will help Microsoft Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), Value Added Resellers (VARs) and end customers create a tangible strategy to leverage the Business Central Telemetry service and improve their go-to-market approaches.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central telemetry gives your Product Strategy, Development and Customer Success teams the insights they need to make informed decisions.

Telemetry gives Microsoft partners and customers direct insight in how their solutions are used. Are customers encountering errors or bugs while using your solution? Are features being used, or can they be reprioritized on the roadmap? Is the connector performing or is it lagging?

In four 2-hour workshops we will work together to build a Telemetry strategy for your business. In 4 sessions spread over 4 weeks we will discuss the Business benefits of Telemetry and create a plan to get started and embed it in the Design, Build and Maintenance processes.

“Having supported over 200 projects last year, many with Microsoft ISVs, we often see Microsoft Partners struggle in understanding how their customers are using their solutions in depth. Are all functionalities being used? Should we add additional resources in developing features in product A or B? Are customers encountering bugs or errors? All vital information to make informed strategic and tactical decisions in departments throughout the organization,” said Karina Nielsen, CEO at Ciellos. “And to highlight it’s potential we have teamed up with two other prominent Microsoft Development Centers and developed the four workshops together in making sure this offering works for all Microsoft ISV partners around the world.”

Please visit Microsoft AppSource for more information here:

About Ciellos

At Ciellos we help customers and Microsoft Partners succeed with their Microsoft Dynamics solutions and go-to-market strategies. Ciellos’s range of services is ‘Everything Dynamics’.

From Migrations & Upgrades, Cloud Infrastructure to Systems Implementation & Deployment and Solution Development. From Managed Services and go-to-market support to advising and managing Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) & System Integrators (SIs) relation with Microsoft to maximize their Microsoft investment.