Adventure Motorcycle "Sex-ing" at July 28 Rally - Not-XXXX Rated
Motorcycle Adventure and Sex: Secrets, Tips and Tricks - a free, Non-XXXX rated, seminar at The Very Boring Rally July 28
Adventure Motorcycling defined, myths dispelled, and secrets and facts behind ADVENTURE MOTORCYCLIST: FRAZIER SHRUGGED in a one-time, hardcore, fun filled rally seminar July 28, in Duluth, Minnesota”DENVER, COLORADO, USA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global road warrior, motorcycle adventure author and journalist, Dr. Gregory W. Frazier (around the world six times by motorcycles), is to give a one-time free lecture titled Motorcycle Adventure and Sex: Secrets, Tips, and Tricks. The reclusive writer and adventurer has limited public engagements to one per calendar year. For 2023 he will be presenting a free seminar at The Very Boring Rally in Duluth, Minnesota on July 28. https://www.boringrally.com/vbr-5-schedule-of-events/
While researching and fact checking ADVENTURE MOTORCYCLIST: FRAZIER SHRUGGED https://www.amazon.com/ADVENTURE-MOTORCYCLIST-Dr-Gregory-Frazier-ebook/dp/B0B1GZHJVF Dr. Frazier and his editorial team found that in their explosive defining of “adventure motorcycling,” and debunking many of the myths and claims in and around the term, there was a direct correlation between motorcycle designs, manufacturer marketing and sex - a concept Dr. Frazier has identified as Motorcycle Sex-ing.
Researching a publication some years earlier about the first motorcyclist to ride around the world in 1912-1913, Dr. Frazier discovered that that global adventure motorcyclist later in life scripted a film titled THE ADVENTUROUS SEX. In 1994 Dr. Frazier, himself an avid global adventurer and having completed his first motorcycle circumnavigation, had authored a best-selling book spoofing Sigmund Freud, motorcycles and sex.
ADVENTURE MOTORCYCLIST: FRAZIER SHRUGGED will be the basis for the content of the July 28 seminar. Borrowing some words from George Hanson (Jack Nicholson) in the 1969 film EASY RIDER, this publication “…ain’t no pork chop, this is grade A prime.”
Details of some of the controversial content in the provocative seminar can be found at Horizons Unlimited: https://bit.ly/3DxN8dT
