Chinese Baijiu Gains International Recognition as Shede Brand Night Successfully Held in Los Angeles and New York, USA
EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 6th and July 12th, "Shede Spirits Sharing Chinese Wisdom with the World and Shede Brand Night" was held respectively in Los Angeles and New York, USA. During the event, distinguished guests from various fields attended, including Commercial Consul Cui Yidong from the Chinese Consulate General in Los Angeles, Bo Wei, Global Partner of Fosun, Head of Fosun Hive for the Americas region and Fosun New York Executive Chief representative， Tom Costanzo, Global Partner of Fosun and CEO of Four Trees Capital, Xiong Junmin, General Manager of Fosun Oneworld Overseas and Domestic Distribution Division, Tang Hui, Co-Chairman of FuYu Group, Zhu Yingcai, Executive General Manager of Shede Spirits Marketing Company, Wang Gang, Chairman of OCM Globe Inc., Zhuang Peiyuan, President of the Los Angeles Chinese Chamber of Commerce, and other leaders and representatives from the American business community, Chinese-funded enterprises, and prominent figures. Together, they experienced the unique charm of Shede Baijiu.
At the Brand Night in New York, Bo Wei delivered the opening speech. He expressed his gratitude to everyone in attendance and expressed his hope that everyone would enjoy the culinary delights and experience the charm of Shede Baijiu. He also extended his best wishes for the successful promotion of Shede Spirits in the US market.
Tom Costanzo took the opportunity to introduce the prospects of Fosun's business development in the United States to the attendees and extended his congratulations to Shede Spirits on its successful launch in the United States
At the Brand Night in Los Angeles, Pu Jizhou, Global Partner of Fosun, Co-Chairman, and President of Shede Spirits, expressed his sincere gratitude and warm welcome to the distinguished guests present through an online video. He also expressed his optimistic expectations for Shede's international expansion. He stated, "Shede Spirits has always been committed to promoting Chinese Baijiu and traditional culture worldwide. With the support of Fosun, Shede Spirits has rapidly expanded its presence in overseas markets, allowing families around the globe to enjoy the charm of Chinese Baijiu."
Subsequently, Tang Hui warmly congratulated Shede Spirits on the successful market launch and promotion of their products in the United States. He emphasized, "To date, we have proudly delivered Shede Baijiu to the discerning palates of consumers in 25 countries and regions, including the United Kingdom and Germany. Moving forward, we remain committed to fostering collaborative partnerships to achieve shared success in the global market, enabling the captivating essence of Chinese Baijiu to captivate connoisseurs worldwide.”
During the event, Zhu Yingcai took the opportunity to delve into the fundamental strengths of Chinese Baijiu culture, Shede's ecological brewing techniques, and the brand's essence. He confidently expressed, "The name 'Shede' embodies the wisdom and spirit of China. Shede Spirits is dedicated to sharing China's profound wisdom and offering high-quality Chinese Baijiu to households worldwide."
During the evening banquet, the distinguished guests had the opportunity to savor a variety of products from Shede Spirits, including Tun Zhi Hu and Shede Classic. They highly praised the exceptional quality of Shede's Baijiu products and the profound aesthetic essence of Eastern lifestyle that they encapsulate.
Furthermore, representatives from Shede Spirits, FuYu Group, and Fosun Oneworld engaged in meaningful discussions with local distributors. Notably, a ceremonial pouring ritual took place at the New York Brand Night, where representatives from each party simultaneously poured the Shede Baijiu into a shared vessel. This gesture, deeply rooted in Chinese culture, symbolized a harmonious fusion and a strengthened partnership, collectively dedicated to the successful promotion of Shede Baijiu products in the American market.
As one of the leading representatives of China's internationalized Baijiu industry, Shede Spirits remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting Chinese Baijiu globally. With the unwavering support and empowerment from Fosun, along with its subsidiaries FuYu Group and Fosun Oneworld , Shede Spirits will continue to sail beyond borders and convey the rich cultural heritage and profound aesthetic essence of Chinese Baijiu the world.
Luo xiaoshuan
At the Brand Night in New York, Bo Wei delivered the opening speech. He expressed his gratitude to everyone in attendance and expressed his hope that everyone would enjoy the culinary delights and experience the charm of Shede Baijiu. He also extended his best wishes for the successful promotion of Shede Spirits in the US market.
Tom Costanzo took the opportunity to introduce the prospects of Fosun's business development in the United States to the attendees and extended his congratulations to Shede Spirits on its successful launch in the United States
At the Brand Night in Los Angeles, Pu Jizhou, Global Partner of Fosun, Co-Chairman, and President of Shede Spirits, expressed his sincere gratitude and warm welcome to the distinguished guests present through an online video. He also expressed his optimistic expectations for Shede's international expansion. He stated, "Shede Spirits has always been committed to promoting Chinese Baijiu and traditional culture worldwide. With the support of Fosun, Shede Spirits has rapidly expanded its presence in overseas markets, allowing families around the globe to enjoy the charm of Chinese Baijiu."
Subsequently, Tang Hui warmly congratulated Shede Spirits on the successful market launch and promotion of their products in the United States. He emphasized, "To date, we have proudly delivered Shede Baijiu to the discerning palates of consumers in 25 countries and regions, including the United Kingdom and Germany. Moving forward, we remain committed to fostering collaborative partnerships to achieve shared success in the global market, enabling the captivating essence of Chinese Baijiu to captivate connoisseurs worldwide.”
During the event, Zhu Yingcai took the opportunity to delve into the fundamental strengths of Chinese Baijiu culture, Shede's ecological brewing techniques, and the brand's essence. He confidently expressed, "The name 'Shede' embodies the wisdom and spirit of China. Shede Spirits is dedicated to sharing China's profound wisdom and offering high-quality Chinese Baijiu to households worldwide."
During the evening banquet, the distinguished guests had the opportunity to savor a variety of products from Shede Spirits, including Tun Zhi Hu and Shede Classic. They highly praised the exceptional quality of Shede's Baijiu products and the profound aesthetic essence of Eastern lifestyle that they encapsulate.
Furthermore, representatives from Shede Spirits, FuYu Group, and Fosun Oneworld engaged in meaningful discussions with local distributors. Notably, a ceremonial pouring ritual took place at the New York Brand Night, where representatives from each party simultaneously poured the Shede Baijiu into a shared vessel. This gesture, deeply rooted in Chinese culture, symbolized a harmonious fusion and a strengthened partnership, collectively dedicated to the successful promotion of Shede Baijiu products in the American market.
As one of the leading representatives of China's internationalized Baijiu industry, Shede Spirits remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting Chinese Baijiu globally. With the unwavering support and empowerment from Fosun, along with its subsidiaries FuYu Group and Fosun Oneworld , Shede Spirits will continue to sail beyond borders and convey the rich cultural heritage and profound aesthetic essence of Chinese Baijiu the world.
Luo xiaoshuan
SHEDE
email us here