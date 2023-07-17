UK PHILANTHROPISTS SIMONE AND PAUL COMMINS DONATED GBP 1oo,ooo FOR DELTAREX-G CANCER RESEARCH
Graphic illustration of DeltaRex-G vector. The DeltaRex-G vector has a navigational GPS system (A), for tracking down and binding to abnormal Signature (Sig) proteins in the tumor microenvironment (B), and encodes a CCNG1 inhibitor gene for killing cancer cells (C).
Working towards a cure for advanced sarcoma
Who: Simone and Paul Commins, a UK businessman who has curated a successful trading career, donated GBP 100,000 to Aveni Foundation for DeltaRex-G cancer research. This was inspired by their niece, Hope Stringer, with advanced sarcoma who wishes to receive DeltaRex-G, a tumor-targeted gene therapy that has gained Expanded Access Authorization from the USFDA for the treatment of patients with advanced sarcoma and pancreatic cancer.
DeltaRex-G has induced long term survival (>10 years) in patients with chemotherapy failed Stage 4 soft tissue sarcoma, osteosarcoma, pancreatic cancer, breast cancer and B cell lymphoma (Chawla et al., Anticancer Res. 43: 2383-2391 (2023). doi:10.21873/anticanres.16406).
DeltaRex-G was created over a decade ago by local scientists Drs. Erlinda M. Gordon and Frederick L. Hall. It is ONLY available at the Sarcoma Oncology Center in Santa Monica CA. DeltaRex-G is supplied by the Aveni Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity founded by Dr. Gordon in 2018, that raises money through generous benefactors to make the medicine. It is not available through drug or insurance companies.
