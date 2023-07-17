DearMob iPhone Manager v6.2 Released: iOS 17 Beta Support, Photo Geotags Removal Option, and More Enhancements

DearMob iPhone Manager just updates to version 6.2 with iOS 17 beta support, photo geotags removal option, and other enhancements.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DearMob team, a branch of Digiarty Software, now unveils version 6.2 of DearMob iPhone Manager, an iOS data backup and transfer software. Supporting the latest iOS 17 beta, this update also brings a range of new features and improvements, with an emphasis on protecting user privacy and ensuring the security of personal photos.

As one of the most popular iPhone backup software, DearMob iPhone Manager is widely used by iPhone and iPad owners to back up iPhone, manage and transfer photos, videos, songs, and app data, free up storage, create custom ringtones, migrate to new iPhone, merge contacts, etc.

The highlight of version 6.2 is the addition of a handy option to erase photo geotags. When toggled on, it will remove photo location information from the EXIF metadata when exporting images. This feature addresses growing concerns regarding photo privacy and security, providing users with greater control over their personal information.

"Many users didn't even know that iPhone embedded geolocation data to pictures when taking a photo, which can lead to security risks," said Angie Tane, Marketing Manager of DearMob, a branch of Digiarty Software. "For instance, photo geotags may reveal home addresses, personal routines, or lead to potential stalking or harassment situations."

Besides the photo privacy enhancement, DearMob version 6.2 also includes other convenient features and improvements:

1. Added support for iOS 17 beta.

Following WWDC 2023, the developer team from DearMob immediately added iOS 17 beta integration. Early adopters of beta versions can enjoy seamless iDevice management. For those exciting new features in iOS 17 beta, such as the contact poster lock screen and custom stickers in the Messages app, DearMob readily supports the backup and restoration of these system settings and app data.

2. Added the option to export music by album or by artist.

Previously, users can import or export iPhone, iPad, and iPod music, or transfer media files from an old iPhone to a new iPhone. Now with the added option, it's handy to better organize the music by album or by artist upon exporting.

3. Reveal the backup file location.

A 1-click option is added to open up the backup file folder. Users can click the folder icon to show the backup files in their respective source folders. With this option, it's much easier to archive backup files or move the backup files to another location flexibly.

4. Optimized performance of essential features.

With version 6.2, it's more stable to back up and restore iPhone, retrieve messages from encrypted backup files, and convert HEIC to JPG for panorama photos.

Highlighted Features of DearMob iPhone Manager

• Transfer photos, songs, videos, app data, messages, and books between iPhones and computers

• Fully back up iPhone, iPad or selectively back up 15+ types of files and app data

• Option to convert HEIC to JPG, videos to Apple-friendly format, and music to ringtones.

• Convert unplayable videos to standalone MP4 and copy to any device to watch on-the-go

• Free up iPhone storage space, explore and access all types of media files and documents

• 1-click restore old iPhone data to new iPhone, with app data preserved

Learn More about DearMob iPhone Manager: https://www.5kplayer.com/iphone-manager/

About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc. is a vigorous software company with a forefront developing outlook. DearMob – a sub-brand of Digiarty Software, is led by its innovative tagline product DearMob iPhone Manager. The brand is ready to enable more dynamic growth with compact and competitive products for Mac/Windows/iOS/Android users in 2020-2023. For more information about DearMob, feel free to visit https://www.5kplayer.com/.

