Manicure against breast cancer #breastcancer
October 19th is International Day Against Breast Cancer. To commemorate the struggle of all women and families, anybody can join with #breastcancer
We are fully committed to the fight against cancer and supporting patients and their families. It is everyone's fight.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- October 19 is a very special day, it is the International Day Against Breast Cancer. To commemorate the fight of all those women and relatives who live with this disease every day, everyone can join #breastcancer. With this very simple manicure, to represent hope, since it is a disease that can be overcome with tenacity and great courage. The sooner it is detected, the better, which is why it is very important that all women go regularly to the gynecologist and do self-examinations. Especially after thirty.
— Kito, Founder of www.sweetworldofnails.com
Not only women suffer from this disease, but also family and friends who are a great support in the hardest moments. Dealing with this situation with optimism and good will is the best weapon. So, October 19 is a day for awareness and celebration. It is celebrated that women are fighters and can win the battle and raise everyone's awareness so that they keep in mind that it can be prevented and can also be cured, especially with early detection.
Nail brand OPI has launched OPI Pink of hearts which brings two limited edition nail polishes and a nail file with a pink bow charm. The pink nail polish is called Mod about You and the glitter nail polish is The Power of Pink. With this everybody can make a jelly sandwich on the ring nail. It is a very simple, but effective manicure. Very wearable and nice for any occasion.
The nail decoration online store Sweetworldofnails has created two nail water decals for this occasion: Breast Cancer Awareness Nail Art Pink Ribbon Hope Nail Water Decals Wraps and Breast Cancer Awareness Keep Calm and fight on Pink Ribbon Nail Art Nail Water Decals. During October 19, the company will give away these products to women and relatives who attend the oncology unit of the Ramón y Cajal hospital, located near the new offices in Madrid. As the founder said: "We are fully committed to the fight against cancer and supporting patients and their families. It is everyone's fight."
